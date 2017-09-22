Islamabad - A spokesperson for the government of Pakistan while clarifying a news item regarding Karkay Karandeinz Vs Pakistan Arbitration Award by International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) has said that the amount of the award mentioned in a section of the media was incorrect

It further said that proceedings were conducted from March 2013 to March 2016 and the award was announced on August 22, 2017, as intimated by ICSID on its website. The impression of hiding the award for a long duration is, therefore, baseless, he said. The spokesperson stated that the government was examining the award from all aspects including availing all legal remedies under the international arbitration laws.