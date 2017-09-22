Solar-based water well project

ISLAMABAD (Staff Reporter): Ocean Pakistan Limited (OPL) Thursday inaugurated solar-based water well project in village of Tanween in the leased area of Ratana well in Punjab. CEO of OPL Kamran Ahmed inaugurated the ground-breaking ceremony. On the occasion, he said, “I am happy to participate in this ground-breaking ceremony for the supply of clean drinking water”. Ocean Pakistan has funded this project for local community of village Tanween in the leased area of Ratana well # 03 whereas the implementing partner of this water project is Hashoo Foundation. OPL was first known as Orient Petroleum Inc. After formation within just five years of commencing exploration, OPL made Pakistan’s largest oil discovery at the Dhurnal fields in the Punjab and currently operates oil fields in Bhangali and Ratana. The company has made a concentrated effort towards reducing Pakistan’s dependence on imported energy and has taken the lead in using the latest technologies for development of this sector.

Community development is part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility business strategy and every day operations. The CEO said that OPL always supported local communities for their uplift and empowerment. Company’s initiatives are targeted towards improving the life in remote and rural areas by making provision of basic needs in various sectors such as safe drinking water, health, education, infrastructure and Skill trainings, he added. “We wanted to facilitate our youth to learn skills, which will enable them to get livelihood opportunities,” Kamran Ahmad said.

Telenor delegation calls on KP minister

PESHAWAR (Bureau Report): While acknowledging the efforts of telecommunication company Telenor Pakistan in the field of communication, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Muzafar Said Advocate has said the company provides best coverage to far flung areas of the province. He hoped that Telenor will extend its coverage and facilities in the province, while the government would provide every possible support to the company. He express these views while talking to a delegation of international telecommunication company Telenor Pakistan at his office in Peshawar on Thursday. The delegation was led by Director Public and Govt Affairs, Pakistan, Raza Zulfiqar. Company’s Regional Manger KP, Arbab Farhan, Executive Officer Public and Govt Affairs Muhammad Irfan and Special Secretary Finance were also present on this occasion. The Telenor Company’s delegation discussed matters of mutual interest with the minister and apprised him about further plan of the company in the province.

The minister advised the Telenor delegation to further expand its coverage in the province. On this occasion, the Telenor representatives informed the minister that the company has planned and a comprehensive development plan for KP for next two years which would be presented to the minister very soon.

PIAF-Founders hosts grand dinner

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Maintaining its track record, the PIAF-Founders Alliance will made a clean sweep by winning all seats of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Associate Class in the election for 2017-18 being held on Saturday. These views were expressed by the trade bodies of the Lahore during a grand dinner of PIAF Founder Alliance hosted at Punjab University ground which was attended by more than thousand traders and various market representatives. Office bearers, leaders and representatives from different markets attended the PIAF-Founder Alliance dinner and announced their full support. They applauded PIAF-Founder Alliance active and positive role for the betterment of business community. PIAF leadership, on this occasion, paid rich tribute to trade bodies for their supports and assured all traders that PIAF-Founder Alliance will continue to serve them like the past. The Alliance leaders pledged to continue to raise voice for the solution of the problems being faced by the business community.

MoU signed to promote Pak-Greece trade

ISLAMABAD (INP): The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and Greek-Pakistan Entrepreneurship Cooperation Initiative have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to make joint efforts for further improving bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Greece. Khalid Iqbal Malik, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Ms. Maria-Rubina G. Markopoulou, President, Greek-Pakistan Entrepreneurship Cooperation Initiative signed the MoU at Chamber House. Khalid Malik Senior Vice President, ICCI and Zahid Maqbool, former President ICCI were also present at the occasion. Speaking at the occasion, Khalid Iqbal Malik, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that bilateral trade between Pakistan and Greece did not reflect the actual potential of both countries, however, it could be improved by promoting connectivity between the private sectors of both countries and encouraging frequent exchange of trade delegations.

He said both countries have good potential to cooperate with each other in solar energy, tourism, agriculture and infrastructure development for achieving mutually beneficial results. He hoped that the MoU would help in enhancing cooperation among businessmen of both countries leading to increased trade volume between Pakistan and Greece.

Ms. Maria-Rubina G. Markopoulou, President, Greek-Pakistan Entrepreneurship Cooperation Initiative said that Pakistan and Greece needed to improve their commercial and economic relations by taking advantage of new business opportunities. She said that olive oil was one of the major and well-known products of Greece which could get response in Pakistani market. She said that cooperation in solar energy could be one of the areas for strengthening economic relations between the two countries. She said signing of MoU was a positive development that would help in bringing the entrepreneurs of both countries closer to each other.

Khalid Malik, Senior Vice President ICCI said that by signing the MoU, both organizations have agreed to make joint efforts for increasing direct connectivity and business linkages between the private sectors of Pakistan and Greece that will help in exploring new areas of mutual collaboration. He said both Parties would share with each other the information about trade fairs & exhibitions and work to facilitate exchange of trade delegations. He said both Parties would also share research studies and market information with each other for the mutual benefit of their respective members.