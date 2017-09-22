NEW YORK - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has emphasised the need for having deeper and more broad-based trade and investment relations between Pakistan and the United States.

He was addressing a luncheon gathering arranged in his honor Wednesday by the US-Pakistan Business Council (USPBC) of the US Chamber of Commerce in New York, which was attended by prominent American business and industry leaders

While speaking on the occasion, he enumerated the economic achievements of Pakistan with highest real GDP growth of the last ten years achieved during the last financial year. He also highlighted the steps taken to address the energy deficit facing the country and stated that situation had markedly improved.

He apprised the US business executives and investors about the focus on private sector led growth in Pakistan and the resultant attractive investment opportunities available for foreign investors. He pointed out that major investment initiatives being taken under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) are reflective of the promising business environment of the country and provide tremendous investment opportunities for US companies.

Abbasi mentioned that the US-Pakistan trade and economic partnership can be further expanded with renewed efforts of public and private sectors of both the countries. He expressed confidence that the USPBC would continue to play a facilitative role towards this objective.

Earlier in the meeting, Ms Tami Overby, Senior Vice President, Asia, US Chamber of Commerce welcomed Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to the business luncehon. Dr. Mehmood Khan, Chairman USPBC, in his opening address acknowledged efforts of the Government of Pakistan for bringing improvements in economic situation of the country, and highlighted aspects concerning business relations with Pakistan. The participating US corporate executives also appreciated the substantial improvement in business climate of Pakistan and thanked the Prime Minister for listening to their issues.

EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN WEF LAUDS DEVELOPMENT IN PAK ECONOMY

Executive Chairman World Economic Forum (WEF), Klaus Schwab has said that he is deeply impressed by recent developments in Pakistan's economy.

Speaking during his meeting with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here on Thursday, Mr Klaus Schwab said that the recent transformation in Pakistan has given indication that the political stability is well anchored in the system that has boosted the confidence of the international business community.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a leading investment vehicle. Besides, we are also looking at other additional sources of investment from the West, he stated.

Mr. Schwab invited the Prime Minister to WEF and said that he would like to place Pakistan's success story at the Forum. Pakistan's relations with the West are decades old and valued immensely, Mr Schwab said. He emphasized on engagement in the fields health, Information Technology and Cyber security in which Pakistan was making initial headway.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi agreed that there is much scope for cooperation in these fields. He said the government is not only focusing on the public sector but also the private sector which is the main engine of growth to participate in the development. It was agreed to continue to engage and cooperate.