LAHORE - Pakistan Railways is planning procurement of 300 more locomotives in phases keeping in view of its enhanced freight and passenger traffic.

This was stated by Pakistan Railways CEO Javed Anwar while talking to newly-appointed US Consul General in Lahore Elizabeth Kennedy Trudeau who met him at Railways Headquarters.

CEO Pakistan Railways shared the experience of procurement and working of new evolution series GE-40 locomotives and said that Pakistan Railways has procured 55 state of the art locomotives and has ordered another 20, a total 75 locomotives would widen our operations making these more smooth and swift , “US technology and equipment is not new for us and Pakistan is the first country in the South Asia to import GE Evolution series locomotives, which will help the modernization and connectivity of Pakistan Railways.” stated CEO Railways.

CEO also told US Consul General about track upgradation of ML1 and said that we have large scope of work and would welcome anyone who help us to improve, we go for open bidding and international tendering for any kind of procurement to ensure merit and transparency.

US Consul General praised the historical building of Pakistan Railways, the Antique locomotive placed at the out-front and the way it’s maintained.

The Consul General told CEO that American companies experience to work with Pakistan Railways is wonderful and the same should continue in future. “US companies believe that there are lot of opportunities and room to work with the organization. Pakistan Railways has expertise, educated workforce and dedication that attracts International Companies” she said. “The infrastructure and rail link you hold can play a pivotal role in the economic uplift of this region.”