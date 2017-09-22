FAISALABAD - The government strongly believes that economic revolution in the country can only be possible through trade promotion and all possible support to export sector is being extended to achieve optimum growth. Textile industry is the backbone of economy and remedial measures are being taken to save this sector.

These views were expressed by Haji Muhammad Akram Ansari, Minister of State for Commerce and Textile Industry, while addressing the 31st annual general meeting of Pakistan Textile Exporters Association. He said that government is fully committed to expedite growth of commerce to maximum possible level by using all available means. Prime Minister's package has helped in attaining competitive edge in international market.

He underlined the need for serious and well-planned efforts for increasing value-addition especially in textile sector for capturing more share in the regional and international markets. With support of the masses, we will overcome the challenges being faced by the country, he said and added that future of Pakistan is very bright and all resources will be mobilize for converting Pakistan according to wishes and dreams.

Addressing the members, Provincial Minister for Commerce, Trade and Industries Sheikh Allauddin said that government is committed to imparting all possible facilities to the business community as it is playing a major role in bringing economic stability. No country could achieve economic targets without the due role of exporters; therefore government is making all-out efforts to overcome export challenges.

Earlier, newly elected Chairman PTEA Shaiq Jawed, addressing the participants, said that rising cost of doing business has not only stalled fresh investment in the textile industry but have also hampered the export growth. Govt should devise a comprehensive strategy to counter the issue in order to accelerate the industrial pace and also to save livelihood of millions of workers.

Pakistani exports are under pressure due to prevailing economic financial, industrial crisis in the country as well as persistently high cost of production, heavy burden of taxes and high energy cost which are badly affecting the industrial and trade activities and productivity output.

He appreciated the successful efforts of outgoing team in resolving the issues confronting exports.

Outgoing Chairman Ajmal Farooq, presenting his annual report, said that despite big challenges, it was wonderful experience representing as chairman of the country's premier association of textile manufacturers and exporters. During the year, utmost efforts were made to look after the trade related issues of members by advocating their voice at appropriate forums.

He termed the Prime Minister's package and payment of long outstanding refunds as positive which will definitely help to accelerated industrial pace in the country. Notwithstanding the fact that Pakistan's economy has lost significant momentum, our exporters have held their ground against heavy odds and achieved the export targets. He expressed the hope that new team will continue the efforts to strengthen the linkages with the local and international businesses to promote and protect the interests of textile industry.

Later, shields and photo albums were presented to the outgoing chairman. Large number of textile exporters attended the meeting.