PR LAHORE - More than one hundred & fifty thousand Wapda/electricity workers observed "Thanksgiving Day" on Thursday all over the country under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union (CBA) on the eve of restoration of its status as a National Industry-wise Collective Bargaining Agent Trade Union for Wapda/electricity workers through nationwide referendum held earlier under the aegis of the Registrar Trade Union Nation of Industrial Relation Commission of Pakistan.

At Lahore, hundreds of trade union representatives and workers observed "Thanksgiving Day" at Bakhtiar Labour Hall. The event was presided over by Khurshid Ahmed, general secretary of the Union, and was addressed by Haji Muhammad Younus, Rana Abdul Shakoor, Muzaffar Mateen, Rana Akram, Haji Muhammad Lateef, Osama Tariq, Sajid Kazmi and other union representatives.

The meeting passed a special resolution demanding to the federal & provincial governments to allocate more resources to build new dams and develop cheaper hydel power stations in the public sector. By another resolution, the house demanded to the federal & provincial governments to hold "Tripartite Labour Conference".