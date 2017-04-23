ISLAMABAD:- The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced that banks designated to receive Haj applications would remain open on Sunday (today). According to reports, the last date to receive Haj applications is 26th of this month, while balloting would be held on 28th of this month. Under the government scheme, 107,526 people would perform Haj this year. It’s worth mentioning here that designated bank branches also remained open on Saturday (April 22) and accepted applications from people planning to perform Haj this year.–APP