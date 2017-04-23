LAHORE - The All Pakistan Workers Confederation has demanded establishment of a judicial commission to investigate the collapse of a factory in the Sundar Industrial Estate, as a result of which some 50 workers were killed.

At a meeting at the Bakhtiar Labour Hall, the participants urged the government to pay a compensation of Rs 2.5 million to the family of every worker who lost his life in the tragedy.

APWC General Secretary Khursheed Ahmed presided over the meeting which was also addressed by Rubina Jamil, Niaz Khan, Akbar Ali Khan, Rana Hasan Muhammad, Osama Tariq, Muhammad Anwar Gujjar, Yousaf Baloch, Khushi Muhammad Khokhar and Hasan Munir Bhatti. The meeting also demanded that industrial workers be provided with safety equipment in line with the ILO conventions.

The meeting also paid glowing tributes to Allama Iqbal for conceiving a separate homeland for the Muslims of subcontinent.