LAHORE - The cement exports have declined by a whopping 60.39 percent in March 2017 as compared to the corresponding period of 2016. Moreover, in the first nine months of this fiscal, the exports have registered a decline of 14.83 percent while domestic dispatches increased by 10.90 percent.

The statistics released by APCMA reveal that in the first nine months the exports from North declined by only 10.07 percent compared with a decline of 13.81 percent in the South. This should be a matter of concern for the authorities because in the past the South based mills being nearer to sea were leading cement exporters. The cement despatches during the first nine months of this fiscal stood at 30.304 million tonness that is the highest ever despatches recorded in the first nine months of a fiscal.

In this period the industry despatched 30.31 million tons cement showing an overall growth of 6.9 percent over the corresponding period of last fiscal. During this period the domestic consumption increased by 10.9 percent but exports declined by 14.83 percent. It is to be noted that the domestic cement consumption during July-March period of this fiscal increased by 10.26 percent in the North and by 13.81 percent in the Southern part of the country.

Spokesman for the APCMA said that domestic producers are coping with the challenges of unethical exports on the strength of their excellent quality. He said that substandard cement created distraction but could not suppress the demand for high quality Pakistani cement. This cement, he added, is much preferred over Indian cement in Indian Punjab but unfortunately Pakistani planners have not succeeded in pursuing the Indians to remove the tariff and nontariff barriers. He said that high duties on cement are increasing the cost of the commodity and hurting the consumers. If duties are reduced, the manufacturers could pass on the benefit to the consumers and lower cement cost may give rise to construction activities, creating more jobs for the skilled and unskilled labour.

Mills based in northern parts of the country despatched 3.058 million tonnes cement in March 2017 for domestic consumption while those located in the south despatched 0.695 million tonnes of cement during the same period. He said during the same months the exports from north were only 0.141 million tons and from south 0.071 million tonnes.