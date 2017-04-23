JS Bank organises “Thinking The Unthinkable” discussion with Nik Gowing

ISLAMABAD (PR): JS Bank organised another talk by Nik Gowing for a selected audience in Islamabad. It was attended by leaders from the corporate sector along with other prominent personalities. Nik has extensive reporting experience over three decades in diplomacy, defence and international security. He also has a much sought-after analytical expertise on the failures to manage information in the new transparent environments of conflicts, crises, emergencies and times of tension.

As part of JS Bank’s belief in giving back to the society, a series of talks have been organized. JS Bank is aiming to provide an alternative platform which allows us all to be better prepared to manage the future uncertainties and being able to proactively react to unforeseen events in the current ever-changing 21st century work-space. It is imperative that a more relevant and conversant leadership is sought and developed.

Gowing’s talk revolved around his report titled “Thinking The Unthinkable”. He discussed his predictions regarding the unexpected events in the world which have had an impact on all of us including the Ebola outbreak, the collapse in oil prices, the migrant crisis in Europe and the changing global political scenario due to the appointment of Donald Trump as the US President. The focus was on the ability to foresee and handle such events is lacking and how leadership on the corporate and public service level are vulnerable to the impact of these “unexpected, non-normative events”.

The event was hosted by Khalid Imran, President & CEO, JS Bank. Speaking at the event, he said, “It is an honour for us to have Nik Gowing with us and he being able to share his decades of experience in the field of managing information in complex time with all of us. JS Bank had the opportunity to host Nik earlier last year as well and remarkably all his predictions at that time did come true.”

Soneri Bank wins PAS platform award for best in print category

KARACHI (PR): Soneri Bank won the “Best in Print Category” award at the Pakistan Advertisers Society (PAS) Annual Award Ceremony held at Expo Centre on 15 April 2017. PAS Awards are held annually to award the best performing brands in different categories for excellence in communication and creativity.

Soneri Bank won the platform award for Best in Print category competing with nation’s top ten banks and nominations of other category brands such as Jazz and Lux.

The award went to Soneri Bank’s Independence Day advertisement, conceived and designed by Adcom Leo Burnett. The advert was embedded with a QR Code which when scanned, directed readers to the actual Independence Day radio broadcast transmission by Mustafa Hamdani on Radio Pakistan on 14th August 1947 at 12 am. This award represents Soneri Bank’s breakthrough communication and represent Bank’s unconventional

OPPO to launch F3 with group selfie feature

LAHORE (PR): Global smartphone photography leader OPPO is set to launch another new dual selfie camera smartphone, the OPPO F3, which enables users to snap both great selfie and group selfie shots with ease, thanks to its dual front cameras.

Since the first sale of F3 Plus from April 1st in Pakistan, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines and Myanmar, OPPO has been accelerating the group selfie trend across the countries. The new F3 will inherit the dual front camera –one for individual selfies, and another wide-angle camera designed for group selfies with twice larger field of view.

The F3 will also feature high performance hardware and optimized software to provide smooth user experience and satisfy consumers’ everyday use.

State Life Insurance reports fraud to NAB

LAHORE (PR): In a bid to strengthen its capability and improve its responsibility towards the nation, State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan implements strict policies to punish those officials/officers who are cheating with the cooperation and ruining the trust and image of State life by being involved in corrupt practices.

In view of this determination, the Regional Chief (Central Lahore) of State life reported the matter of fraudulent payments to head office, Karachi, which initiated a detailed investigation into the matter and recovery of loss amount within the department. The competent authorities in State life Insurance Cooperation had immediately formulated a Committee consisting of officers of Policy Holder Services, Information Technology, Finance & Accounts to probe into the matter.

and bring the facts on record and fix the responsibility vide order dated 22.10.2015. Those found guilty in the department proceedings were awarded punishments and recovery of amount was imposed as per State Life Employees (Services) Rules 1973.

BNU degree show opens with 72 artists display

LAHORE (PR): The Annual Thesis Show of the Mariam Dawood School of Visual Arts and Design (SVAD), Beaconhouse National University (BNU), the Degree Show 2017 opened on April 22, 2017 at BNU’s Tarogil Campus. Vice Chancellor Shahid Hafiz Kardar along with Dean SVAD Prof Rashid Rana, faculty, students and their parents were present. The event was attended by a large number of students, art academics, artists, art-critics and art-enthusiasts from across various institutions of Lahore.

This year’s SVAD Degree Show features thesis works of around 72 graduating students of graduating in bachelor of fine arts - visual arts, bachelor of design - visual communication design, bachelor of design - textile and fibre studies bachelor of design - fashion and fibre studies and bachelor of design in jewelry and accessory design.