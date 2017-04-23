Nadine Malik

1. How did you find Jovago – Online Hotel Booking in Pakistan?

When I moved back to Pakistan, I was really interested in working in the e-commerce space as it was a relatively new industry here and with lots of room for innovation and growth. Rocket Internet was interested in setting up an online hotel booking platform in Pakistan and approached me to launch it here. It was an incredibly exciting opportunity as I believe that Pakistan has a lot of potential for tourism, and by launching a service like Jovago, we would be addressing some of the major hotel booking issues travellers face in Pakistan. We have now signed more than 2000 hotels in more than 160 cities of Pakistan and we are constantly trying to further increase our inventory. Also, being a fond traveller myself, I always wished to see people travel here more because Pakistan has so much to offer!

2. What contribution is Jovago trying to make in the hospitality industry of Pakistan?

Jovago started in Pakistan after we saw the possibilities of making an impact in the domestic tourism industry. Our customers consist of both hotels and travellers and we have made huge growths in both categories. For our hotel portfolio, we have personally visited all the hotels, inns, and guesthouses, and spoken with the owners as well as taken photos of the properties. To this date, we have over 2000 hotels in more than 160 cities, while our customers have grown over 300% since inception. As we continue to provide more options, transparency, and choices for our customers, we hope to create elevated awareness for domestic tourism in Pakistan.

3. What is ‘Hospitality Report’ and how

will it eventually help the tourism industry in Pakistan?

When we started operating in Pakistan, we observed that there is a lot of demand within the local nationals who want to know more about the travel and hospitality industry of Pakistan. However, due to a lack of proper documentation and research, there wasn’t any credible platform that would provide consolidated information about the industry on a single platform. Identifying this gap, Jovago first launched its Hospitality Report in 2015 in which we consolidated interesting facts, figures, highlights, insights, and trends happening in the hospitality industry of Pakistan. This year, we have launched Hospitality Report 2017, in which we have compiled data gathered from the 2000 plus Pakistani hotels partnering with Jovago, showing not only an increase in the absorption of technology in the sector but also remarkable growth in domestic travel spending.

4. Do you think this type of online tourism services will cater people from all

socio-economic classes?

We are working with hotels and guest houses in all price ranges. We have big name hotels such as Ramada, and other smaller ones which you may not have heard about. Our team goes out and visits the hotels and guest houses who sign up with us, to verify if they exist and to make sure they are in a condition worth staying in. Obviously, the kind of hotel or guest house you chose to stay in depends on your budget, and the experience will also vary depending on where you choose to stay. So, to answer your question, we work with all hotels and guest houses and do not discriminate based on their stars as we want to provide accommodation that suits a variety of budgets to all Pakistani’s who want to travel and explore the country!

5. In the context of CPEC, in what ways do you think it will have an impact on the Pakistan’s tourism industry?

The recent government initiatives like the signing of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor have poured in a lot of investments that can lead to very desirable results in the overall travel and tourism industry of Pakistan. For example, recently we witnessed many Chinese nationals using our services to arrange their accommodations within Pakistan. Gwadar is leading the way for new hotel construction with permits issued for least 5 new 5-star hotels so far in the new port city. According to an official report released in Beijing, the number of tourism visa applications to Pakistan submitted by Chinese in the first half year of 2016 jumped by 37 folds! In addition, according to a survey, there has been around 100 percent increase in the travelling index on both sides last year. Once these foreigners have a first-hand experience of visiting Pakistan they realise the potential of investing here. This can have a lot of positive impact on the overall travel industry of Pakistan in years to come.

6. Based on your working, what are your views on the current hotel services in Pakistan? How can hotel business in Pakistan be improved further, especially in Pakistan’s major cities and tourist destinations like in Northern Pakistan and the outskirts of Islamabad?

There is definitely a lot that can be done to improve the quality of services provided by our hotels. In Pakistan, you can find almost every type of hotel in all areas of Pakistan except for extremely remote places. It has been observed that most of these hotels fail to meet customer expectations because they are uninformed on what a customer values and what their competitors are providing to their customers. Through Jovago, we are trying to bridge this information gap between hotels and consumers by providing extensive customer reviews and feedback on our website. Our customer service department collects detailed feedback from our customers about their stay in any particular hotel and publishes it on our website so that all the information regarding customer experiences and expectations is available to the hotels which can be used to further improve their quality of services. Once the hotels are informed about their customer experiences, they can compare their services with that of their competitors, the information of which is also available on our website and likewise they can make efforts to bridge the quality gap of their services.

7. What trends have you observed in the consumer behaviour of traveller when they are making the travel decisions?

According to the research that we have done, we have observed that the first two things that people look when they are making a travel decision are price and convenience. They are by and large price sensitive, especially when they are choosing hotels.

We, therefore, try to have enough information available on our website as we want our customers to make informed choices. People have different benchmarks for what is a good service standard. To combat that, we take reviews from the customer and upload them on our website. This helps them make educated guesses about the hotels.

A customer may have mentioned that a certain hotel does not have good breakfast, but another customer may be willing to forgo the breakfast if the hotel fits their price range. There is an automatic review score that is calculated based on the customer preferences.

The writer is CEO of Jovago.