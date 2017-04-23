Punjab govt extends subsidy on traps to control fruit flies

MULTAN (APP): The Punjab Agriculture Department is offering 30 to 50 percent subsidy on installation of traps to control fruit flies in mango and citrus orchards across the province. This was stated by Assistant Director of Horticulture, Fruit and Vegetables Muhammad Akram here on Saturday. He said growers, having more than 12 and half acres orchards, were provided 30 percent subsidy while small growers were availing 50 percent subsidy on special traps of methyl eugenol, protein hydrolycet, malathion and plastic traps. Traps were unconventional way to control fruit flies. Earlier, growers used pesticides but traps were entirely different and beneficial to control flies, he added. He said Punjab government was focusing on orchards management, adding fruit flies pose serious threat to fruits quality, production and exports. The total per acre cost for installing traps is Rs 3,188, he added. To a query about effectiveness of traps, he said traps helped to enhance quality of fruits production from 10 to 100 percent.

He further said growers could contact agriculture department for availing the facility.

He said that proposals had been sent to government for installation of the traps in all orchards of the province. Once, the fruit flies were controlled completely, then there would be low chance of its emergence in future, he added

‘Made in Gujranwala’ products praised for quality

GUJRANWALA (STAFF REPORTER): Iftikhar Ali Malik, vice president of the SAARC Chamber and chairman of the United Business Group (UBG), and a delegation visited the “Made in Gujranwala” industrial exhibition organised by the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry business centre. Iftikhar Ali Malik, addressing the closing ceremony of the exhibition, said this city has a high potential and there was no doubt that “Made in Gujranwala” products have international quality. If the government pays special attention to solve the problems of the local industry, it can increase exports of the country. The delegation also took a round of the exhibition and lauded the quality and standard of the products displayed at various stalls. The visitors expressed the hope that Pakistan would achieve more foreign exchange with the export of these quality products. Earlier, GCCI President Saeed Ahmed Taaj and other office bearers welcomed the members of the delegation and apprised them of the salient features of the exhibition.

Saeed Ahmed Taaj laid stress on the need to facilitate the local industry and said the government must help businessmen. “It will boost our exports and we will bring in more foreign exchange, because we have the potential to do this,” he said.

GBC Chairman Khawaja Zarar Kaleem, Noman Salahuddin, Amir Atta Bajwa, Manzoorul Haq Malik, Sialkot Chamber Group Chairman Riazuddin, Sheikh Abdul Rauf, Akhlaq Ahmed Butt, Khawaja Khalid Hassan, Khawaja Amir Hassan, Haji Muhammad Shakil, Rehmanul Haq, Kashif A Aziz, Babu Imtiaz Hussain and other prominent figures of Gujranwala were also present on the occasion.

Later, shields and souvenirs were presented to the chief guest and appreciation certificates were distributed to stall holders.

Rs478.79m released for Industries, Production Division

ISLAMABAD (APP): The federal government has released Rs478.79 million out of the total allocation of Rs1.029 billion for the Industries and Production Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2016-17. According to data provided by the Planning Commission, by April 22, 2017, an amount of Rs135.7 million has been released for the development projects of Pakistan Gems and Jewellery Development Company. Similarly, for the establishment of CFC for Silk Cluster at Mingora, Swat, an amount of Rs4.65 million out of total allocation of Rs50.9 million for the year 2016-17 has been released. An amount of Rs 118.53 million has also been released for the establishment of Bostan Industrial Estate Phase-I, Balochistan out of total allocation of Rs261.9 million, while Rs17.15 million have been released for establishment of Gems and Jewelry Development Company, Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Likewise, Rs17.75 million have been released for the establishment of infrastructure in Quetta Industrial and Trade Estate (Phase-II) whereas Rs 56 million have been released for Hyderabad Engineering Support Centre.

LCCI for promotion of water recycling

Lahore (STAFF REPORTER): The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has urged the government to promote the concept and technology for water recycling that can give immense benefit to the country. In a statement issued here, LCCI President Abdul Basit, Senior Vice President Amjad Ali Jawa and Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan said that at global level two people out of ten don’t have access to the safe drinking water. They said that Pakistan is one of water-starved countries. It cannot afford to waste water as resources are depleting rapidly with the passage of time and we have to adopt latest techniques and technologies to get rid of this issue. They said that as water needs will grow, water recycling/reuse technologies will play a great role across the world and various countries are working fast in this regard. They cited the example of United States where use of recycled water is expanding on a large scale. The LCCI office-bearers said that reuse of water will save huge money and energy.

They said that recycled water can be used for non-potable like irrigation of agriculture land, landscape, public parks, for cooling the power plants, industrial processes and construction activities, etc.

They said that water recycling/reuse would also help control environmental issues. When used water is discharged to rivers and streams, it pollutes fresh water and causes heavy loss to the environment friendly ecosystem. They said that if used water is reused for irrigation, it would provide extra nutrients to the cultivable lands. They said that recycled water for irrigation needs less treatment than recycled water for drinking.

The LCCI office-bearers said that government should take guidelines and technologies from those countries that are advanced in water recycling. They recycling of water would also help maintain under ground water level, which is also going down and huge amount of resources and energy is being spent on its extraction.

They also urged the government to make an efficient water conservation strategy and build water reservoirs.