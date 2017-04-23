KARACHI - Zubair F. Tufail, President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has said that Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with Netherlands can be very effective for both countries.

He was talking to Jeannette Seppen, Ambassador of Netherlands at FPCCI Head Office Karachi.

Zubair Tufail while welcoming the ambassador gave briefing on the activities of FPCCI. He highlighted the economic gains of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for Pakistan.

He said, “The energy projects, setting up new industries and telecommunications projects shall be game changer for Pakistan in terms of new economic opportunities leading to higher income and employment.”

Alamgir Firoz, Chairman of Standing Committee on Diplomatic Affairs, said, “There is need to have interaction with businessman from Netherlands to enhance bilateral trade and cooperation in common areas of interest.”

“We need to activate Pakistan- Netherlands Joint Business Council which can help in better collaboration and partnership especially in sectors of energy, food and agriculture,” he added.

Jeannette Seppen, Ambassador of Netherlands, said, “Many Dutch companies including Philips, Unilever, Shell, Suzuki are successfully operating in Karachi for a long period. Suzuki is going to open another plant of huge investment in Pakistan. The ports and shipping are handling big quantity of our cargo.”