LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Finance Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha has said that Punjab consists of 55 percent of the total population of the country and accounts for 60 percent of the total GDP through its 68,000 industrial units.

The GDP rate of Punjab alone is 150 billion dollars that is more than the GDP rate of countries like Sri Lanka, Hungry, Ukraine and Morocco, she added. The provincial minister said that an increase of 17.5 billion rupees in investment in the public-private sector being made on an annual basis by USAID since 2017 so far is an achievement of Punjab that reflects greater business opportunities in the province.

She expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony on the arrival of a Chinese delegation led by Lu Xinshe, Secretary of the Provincial Committee of China Pakistan Economic Corridor, at the Punjab-Jiangxi Business Forum. The minister said that Pakistan-China Economic Corridor and Gwadar Port will write a new history of friendship between Pakistan and China and take the economy of both the countries to heights of development. She said that due to the confidence of foreign investors, Pakistan Stock Exchange has gained an important status in the international market. She said the IMF has admitted that a sudden big change in Pakistan’s economy has made it attractive for investors.

Talking about investment opportunities in the province, she told the Chinese delegation that the Punjab government is providing greater opportunities of investment to foreign and local investors in energy, infrastructure, agriculture, mines and minerals, pharmaceutical, health, education, livestock and housing schemes. The minister said that a number of reforms have been introduced for facilitating investors, which include establishment of special economic zones, provision of infrastructure and automation of tax system. She said that Punjab is promoting strong cooperation among various countries for the promotion of investment in a positive manner.

Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha invited Chinese delegation for participation in the second international seminar on awareness about business opportunities to be held in next month in Punjab. The CPEC secretary and director general of commerce thanked the minister for the cooperation being extended by the Punjab government and assured her of strong business relations between the two countries. Four MoUs were signed between Punjab and the Chinese province Jiangxi during the function and consultation was made on the framework for investment.