ISLAMABAD - As part of its Investor Education Program `Jamapunji’, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) conducted an investor awareness session for the employees of the National Highway Authority (NHA) at their office. The session was conducted by the officials of the Investor Education and International Relations Department, according to a statement issued here by the Commission. The SECP officials steered a two-hour interactive session with NHA employees. In the earlier part of the session the discussion focused on the SECP’s role as the apex regulator of non-banking financial sector and its vision for protection of investors. Subsequently, a detailed interactive discussion focused on the need for savings and investments, mutual funds and voluntary pension system and some do’s and don’ts for investors etc. The participants were also informed about the salient features of Jamapunji web portal, the SECP’s value added SMS services and service desk facility.

The seminar was attended by large number of employees who keenly enquired about various aspects of mutual funds and voluntary pension systems.

The SECP’s representative outlined the broad-spectrum initiative of its “Jamapunji” campaign, the purpose of which is to create informed and aware investors to partake in the capital market dynamically. The speaker highlighted the importance of an inclusive financial plan for a peaceful future. The employees took advantage of the opportunity and enquired about various other financial issues pertaining to their personal and professional endeavors.

During the session a full set of guidebooks were also distributed among the participants for their information and future use.

In the end, the participants engaged in the question and answer session actively and thanked the SECP for this initiative. They specifically highlighted the need for spreading financial literacy among the masses, particularly among the salaried class so that they are able to plan a sound financial future.

They also stressed the need for more activities of this nature in collaboration with the SECP.