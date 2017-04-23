LAHORE - Dr Shamshad Akhtar, State Bank of Pakistan former governor and United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) executive secretary, has urged women to play their due role for economic turnaround, which would remain a dream without their participation.

She said the annual global output could be boosted by $28.4 trillion by 2025 by increasing women’s participation in the economy. Similarly, closing gender gaps in hours worked, participation and productivity could result in GDP gains of up to 48 per cent in South Asia by 2025.

She was addressing a seminar at ICAP organised by the newly-constituted Chartered Accountants Women Committee in collaboration with IDEAS. The event was attended by notable personalities from the field of finance, banking, academia, business and accountancy. The marketing team of IDEAS, a leading fashion retail brand of Gul Ahmed, also attended the event, aimed at promoting the greater role of women in the corporate sector. IDEAS believes that success comes through diversity and women help bring value and efficient skills to the table. Its support for the event is in line with the brand’s latest communication aimed at empowering women to pursue their ambitions. The theme for the event, “Be Bold to Bring a Change” brought into focus gender equality, challenges women face at the workplace, health and education.

Dr Shamshad Akhtar stated that it is important to highlight that failure in achieving gender equality affects sustainable development goals.

Former SBP governor added that poverty, lack of education, higher female mortality rate and vulnerability of ecosystem remain to be the major driving force behind the challenges faced by women globally, and if women are provided equality in health and education, greater agenda of stability can be achieved.

Dr Akhtar also shed light on the positive steps that have been taken to achieve gender disparity in primary education and acknowledged that some progress has been made in this regard. She said addressing gender inequality and ensuring equal participation and opportunities for women and girls in Asia-Pacific is central to achieving progress on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.