Beaconhouse MUN held in Abbottabad

LAHORE (PR): Beaconhouse MUN was held in the main campus of Beaconhouse Abbottabad. Commencing from a well-organised committee session, to a colourful Global Village extravaganza - the 1st day set the standard for the rest of the event. The Beaconhouse stall of Turkey was the winner at the end of day 1. The 2nd day started with another round of committee sessions, followed by the much awaited concert featuring Abdullah Qureshi and DJ DPSi. The entire evening was lit with music, glitz and glamour. The final day's themed dinner was attended by none other than Nassir Kasuri, Executive Director Northern Region. The evening started with inspiring speech of HM Aisha Nasim who stressed that Beaconhouse promotes collaboration, critical thinking and global awareness and has pursued this agenda through a series of MUNs. Kasuri distributed certificates and shields among deserving students. He congratulated the team for a consecutive 4th successful BAMUN. More than 400 students participated.

EFU Life receives Consumers Choice Award

KARACHI (PR): EFU Life Assurance Limited, the leading private sector life insurance provider in Pakistan, has been honored with the prestigious ‘Consumer Choice Award 2016’ for the Best Life Insurance Company. The 12th Consumer Choice 2016-17 awards ceremony was held recently in Karachi. Aman Hussain, Assistant General Manager & Head of Marketing, received the award on behalf of the company.

This is the 9th consecutive year that EFU Life has received the Consumer Choice Award. The award is a reflection of the company’s customer-centric approach, innovative products catering to the evolving needs of customers and the latest practices it adopts for providing superior services.

I-Day celebration at Honda Atlas Cars

LAHORE (PR): Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited recently celebrated the 70th Independence Day of Pakistan. To celebrate the occasion, the factory was decorated with Pakistan flags, buntings and balloons to create the festivity. A cake cutting ceremony was also held, which was attended by senior management and all associates of the company. Maqsood ur Rahman, Vice President Admin, Kenichi Matsuo, Vice President Production, and general managers cut the cake.

SEDC trainee programme

LAHORE (PR): The Social Enterprise Development Centre (SEDC) at the Suleman Dawood School of Business (SDSB), Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) inaugurated six-week Summer Trainee Programme recently, in collaboration with the Punjab Commission on the Status of Women (PCSW). The programme was devised as an immersion platform for students interested in pursuing careers in the development sector. Since 2001, SEDC has worked on gender mainstreaming and social inclusion in Pakistan. To this end, the traineeship was aimed at enhancing the capacity of students to better address the needs of the development sector; particularly focusing on developing technical research and writing skills.

The students were taught to prepare factsheets and policy briefs on various areas of research.

The PCSW was engaged to add a practical dimension to the programme. Securing women’s rights and empowerment are central to the work of the PCSW and mirror the cross-cutting theme of SEDC. Therefore this formed the underlying basis for the research studies conducted by the trainees. The trainees were sent to work in the field on PCSW projects as well as at their headquarters. The exposure gained through involvement in professional work settings served to familiarize them with the demands of the sector.

The traineeship will culminate in a September Policy Forum, where students will be given an opportunity to present their policy briefs to policymakers, development sector professionals and academics. This will also provide them with critical networking opportunities. SEDC’s trainee programme will serve as a launching pad for students hoping to work in the nonprofit sector, industry and the policy world.

UCP declared smoke &drug free campus

LAHORE (PR): University of Central Punjab (UCP) and Drug Advisory Training Hub, a project of Youth Council for Anti Narcotics (YOCFAN), have signed an MoU to declare UCP as smoke & drug free campus with a complete ban on smoking and legal or illegal drugs in university premises. Dr Muhammad Zafarullah, Pro – Rector UCP, and Syed Zulfiqar Hussain, Consultant, Anti Drug/Narcotics Campaign, signed the MoU. UCP is the second institution not only in Pakistan but also in South Asian Region, which is declared to be smoke & drug free campus. The UCP community comprises of more than 8500 students, 500 teaching staff and 200 other staff.