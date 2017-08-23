LAHORE - The three-day International Poultry Exhibition (IPEX 2017), organised by the Pakistan Poultry Association, will start from Thursday (tomorrow) at Expo Centre Lahore where 150 stalls, 50 of them of foreign companies, will be set up.

International Poultry Expo 2017 chief organizer Abdul Haye Mehta said that alongside the IPEX 2017 exhibition, interactive sessions are planned. Among the participants are vice-chancellors, principals, nutritionists and dieticians of universities and colleges, senior medical doctors. The president and executive members of the chambers of commerce, senior anchors and media personalities are also expected to attend the event.

“I wish to express my sincere appreciation and gratitude to Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, Vice-Chancellor, UVAS, Lahore, for his efforts and contribution to hold Poultry Science Conference @2017. Some 7,000 participants have registered themselves for these events and about 10,000 people are expected to attend them,” Pakistan Poultry Association chairman Dr Abdul Karim said, adding that the poultry industry has grown 10 per cent in the time when the country is facing several economic problems.

Addressing a press conference, Dr Karim said that the international poultry expo has been playing a landmark role for the progress of poultry industry. He said that hundreds of thousands of people will visit the mega show while a large number of companies associated with the poultry industry from over twelve countries of the world will showcase their products in the fair. He added that this is evidence of the growing interest of people in poultry sector. Government should also take proper care of the industry that has 40% share of the meat market, he said.

He said that chicken meat is the best option in the current circumstances which is not only rich in nutrition but is undoubtedly halal meat. He added that China is investing heavily in Pakistan’s poultry industry.

International Poultry Expo 2017 chief organizer Abdul Haye Mehta said that once poultry industry was being run in traditional way but now the situation has entirely changed and the industry is rapidly growing by following international standards. He said that IPEX2017 will be a milestone for poultry industry. It caters the interest of all, from common man to scientists. Abdul Haye Mehta said the international standard is 27 grams of protein daily per person and we use 17 grams here in Pakistan. To meet this shortage, poultry meat is the best and cheapest solution. Mehta revealed that China is investing over Rs50 billion in Pakistan poultry industry. He said that poultry production would double in the next ten years. Pakistan Poultry Association Secretary Major Javed Bukhari said that IPEX has a legacy of 19 years. And this year too, the domestic and foreign individuals and companies have expressed serious interest in it.