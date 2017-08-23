ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Standard Quality and Control Authority (PSQCA), subsidiary of Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, has launched an operation against factories involved in manufacturing substandard gee, milk, mineral water and other food stuff. It sealed more than 25 factories involved in this heinous crime and on the advice of the Punjab Chief Minister stern action is being taken against the owners of the factories. Meanwhile, Chairman of NA Standing Committee for Science and Technology Tariq Bashir Cheema has said that a grand operation against these factories has been started.