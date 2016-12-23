LAHORE - The country has been facing acute shortage of foreign exchange inflows from the traditional sources with remittances continue to decline, foreign direct investment falling by 45 percent and exports are also on the wane but the business community representatives at the FPCCI have become silent spectators.

These views were expressed by the Businessmen Panel (BMP) and Pakistan Business Group (PBG) alliance leadership during a reception given in honour of Alliance candidates at local hotel on Thursday.

Businessmen Panel (BMP) and Pakistan Business Group (PBG) Chairman Mian Zahid Hussain, Pakistan Business Group Chairman Mehtabuddin Chawla, Businessmen Panel Chairman Sultan Chawla, Alliance presidential candidate Abdur Rahim Janoo, vice presidential candidate Mian Anjum Nisar, Sindh Region Chairman Zakaria Usman and PIAF Chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh were prominent among the participants of the meeting.

The Alliance leadership said that the ruling group of the FPCCI did not even highlight the issues of the business community before the prime minister during recent FPCCI Export Awards ceremony, despite the fact that the current account deficit has widened by 91 percent in July-November.

Abdul Rahim Janoo, the joint candidate for president’s seat in Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s (FPCCI) elections for the year 2017, said that his alliance will win the FPCCI elections for the year 2017 with a wide margin. Mian Amjum said that the alliance between BMP and PBG is based on principles instead of constructed to earn personal gains.

The PIAF chairman said that all the efforts of corrupt elements will be frustrated by the voters as they know the plunderers.