KARACHI - In order to sell 40 percent equity stake held by existing shareholders of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (Formerly known as Karachi Stock Exchange Limited), the Divestment Committee of PSX, under the chairmanship of Shehzad Chamdia, conducted the bidding process on Thursday.

The Divestment Committee opened the bids and announced the same in the presence of representatives of all qualified bidders. The bid submitted by Chinese consortium at the rate of Rs28 per share emerged as the highest and acceptable under the relevant Regulations. The said Consortium comprises of three Chinese Exchanges, ie China Financial Futures Exchange Company Limited (being the lead bidder), Shanghai Stock Exchange, Shenzhen Stock Exchange and two local Financial Institutions, ie Pak China Investment Company Limited and Habib Bank Limited.

The Divestment Committee will now issue the Letter of Acceptance to the above Consortium, subject to formal approval of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

afp adds: At least 17 entities had expressed an interest in the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), whose benchmark stock index was one of the best performing indices worldwide in 2016. The deal is estimated to be worth about $84 million, according to an official who requested anonymity.

The PSX is currently owned by more than 300 Pakistani brokers. Following the sale, the company plans to offer 20 percent of its shares to the public, officials said. Under its stock exchange reforms, Pakistan merged its three stock exchanges -- the Karachi Stock Exchange, the Lahore Stock Exchange and the Islamabad Stock Exchange -- to form the PSX in January this year.

The benchmark KSE index of 100 shares was at the level of 46,699 points on Thursday, compared with 32,816 points on January 1. Confidence in Pakistan is growing, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) claiming in October that the country has emerged from crisis and stabilised its economy after completing a bailout programme.