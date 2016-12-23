UCP holds 19th convocation

LAHORE (PR): 19th Convocation of the University of Central Punjab (UCP) was held at Expo Center, Lahore in a graceful ceremony.

Mian Amer Mahmood, Chairman Board of Governors UCP, graced the occasion with his presence as chief guest. Guests of Honour included British Council Pakistan Country Director Rose Mary Hilhorst and LCCI President Abdul Basit.

A total number of 1373 young men and women received their degrees. Daneyal Muhammad Mirza was awarded Roll of Honor and 2 students received Merit Certificates. 54 Position holders were awarded with gold, silver and bronze medals and 108 Graduates received MS/MPhil Degrees.

In her address, Rosemary congratulated the graduates and their families. She said British Council is working in Pakistan since 1948 through programmes focused on Arts, Education, English, Society, Exams, and have recently re-launched our libraries in Lahore and Karachi. The LCCI president emphasized on meaningful and result-oriented knowledge. He said the culture of research must be promoted as we need PhDs. Academia and Industry must work in close collaboration to produce the talent required by job market. In his welcome address, University of Central Punjab Pro-Rector thanked the honorable chief guest and other distinguished guests for sparing time to attend the convocation.

Samsung partners Jazz to launch ‘Knox’

LAHORE (PR): Samsung has engaged Jazz - Mobilink – as its operating-partner to introduce Samsung ‘Knox’ in Pakistan. ‘Knox’ is a defense-grade security platform, and mobile-device management system, which is built into Samsung’s latest products, to protect confidential data and sensitive applications. Samsung’s award-winning enterprise solutions empower you to secure, manage and customise your business's mobile devices.

Knox solutions allow businesses of any size to deploy Samsung mobile devices to meet their business needs. So the smart-device users can now build on the Knox platform, with extra security, management policies, and advanced device-customisation. The security of corporate data on mobile devices remains a top concern for CEOs and CIOs, when adopting enterprise mobility.

Punjab govt to frame Industrial Land Policy

LAHORE (PR): Punjab Minister for Industry and Trade Sheikh Alauddin has said that overcoming unemployment and revival of closed industrial units is top priority of the Punjab government.

“An industrial estate in each district has been planned to meet this priority,” he added. He was addressing media at the Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) on Thursday.

He said Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has a vision of uplifting industrial sector along with the agriculture sector to eradicate unemployment in the larger interest of the province.

Later, he addressed the Board of Directors of PIEDMC and said the Punjab government has decided to formulise the Industrial Land Policy in order to access the public and private lands to set up new industrial estates, zones and units in the province. PIEDMC Chairman Rizwan Khalid Butt was also present on the occasion.

FWBL to issue PayPak debit cards

LAHORE (PR): First Women bank Ltd (FWBL) has entered into an agreement with 1LINK (Guarantee) Limited that will enable FWBL to issue PayPak branded debit cards.

Through this strategic alliance, FWBL and 1LINK plan to achieve mutual goal of successful financial inclusion and digital transformation.

The agreement was signed by Tahira Raza, President & CEO (FWBL) and Najeeb Agrawalla, CEO (1LINK).

Speaking on the occasion, Tahira appreciated 1LINK efforts to facilitate the industry by launching PayPak – Domestic Payment Scheme, while Najeeb said that the issuance of PayPak cards will be a significant addition to the bank’s portfolio and will add value to FWBL customers.

APHEWU demands rise in pay scales

LAHORE (PR): The All Pakistan Hydro Electric Workers Union on Thursday urged the federal and provincial government to raise the pay scales of government, semi-government, autonomous bodies, private sector industrial and commercial employees.

It is urged to raise their pay scales 150% alike members of National Assemblies in the next Annual Budgets and raise House Rent allowance commensurate with price hike cost in the next Financial Budget and the minimum wages under Minimum Wages Ordinance enabling the wage earner to sustain themselves in the present high cost of living.

This was stated in a conference of Line Superintendent and Sub Engineers Staff & SSO of Electricity Workers held at Bakhtiar Labour Hall, under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydero Electric Workers Union CBA which was presided over by Veteran Trade Union Leader Khurshid Ahmed General Secretary of the Union and was addressed by Masood Qureshi Chairman, Muhammad Tariq Secretary of Sub Engineering Committee Haji Muhammad Younis Senior Vice President, Zahid Kamal and Zuiqarnain and other Trade Union representatives.