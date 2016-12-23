LAHORE - Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Nisar Muhammad Khan has said that genuine grievances of the business community would be addressed.

He was talking to the LCCI delegation, led by its president Abdul Basit. The FBR Chairman said that no one else could be interested in the development of the trade and industry than the Federal Board of Revenue as if the businesses flourish, revenue of the department would automatically enhance. He said the government needs revenues to run its affairs smoothly and tackle the security and poverty challenges.

He said that number of provincial taxes are much higher than the federal taxes, therefore, business community should take up this issue with their relevant governments. He informed the LCCI delegation that tax-free import is allowed to only machinery and equipment for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Raw materials have been excluded by the government from this list on the request of FBR.

On the issue of 38-B, he said that tax officials have been directed to treat business community with due honour. The chairman said that the FBR considers businessmen as partners and not adversary.

The LCCI president said that the role of FBR is considered as a key facilitator to private sector. “But our experience shows that dealing with FBR, compliance and officials is not always easy. Tax system is complicated and burdensome which creates room for complicities between tax payers and the tax collectors,” he added.

He said that number of taxes and frequency of paying taxes must be reduced. “Moreover, taxes may be paid quarterly instead of every month. For that matter, all Para tariffs must be merged in the main tariffs. Similarly, there should be electronic communication between taxpayers and tax departments,” he added. He said these proposals can make noticeable difference and win the confidence of taxpayers.

He said that the government must ensure that concerned Chinese investors and companies engaged in CPEC must consider the indigenously produced inputs from Pakistan except those goods which are not produced locally. He said that the goods which are not manufactured in Pakistan, for example, Soybean meal and Grandparents Chicks should not be taxed.

Basit said section 38-B of Sales Tax Act, 1990 is being adversely used by the officials of tax department, adding that they are paying illegal visits to markets and godowns to unjustifiably harass the business people. He suggested that teams from tax department should visit the markets, if indispensable, but they should be bound to follow due legal process and immediately stop harassing business community.

“Bank accounts should not be attached without prior notice to the taxpayer and after seeking approval in writing of Commissioner in the light of reply submitted by the taxpayer. The recovery should be after the decision of the Tribunal and not before that. Finances of business people in their bank accounts help sustain their business while when they are withdrawn by the department, it tantamounts to sudden business death”, the LCCI president added and further said that alternative Dispute Resolution Mechanism has to be strengthened and FBR must accept its recommendations.