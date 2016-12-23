KARACHI:- The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $23,132.0 million on December 16, 2016. The break-up of the foreign reserves position released on Thursday said foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at $18,190.4 million, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $4,941.6 million, therefore total liquid foreign reserves reached at $23,132.0 million. During the week ending December 16, 2016 SBP’s reserves decreased by $133 million to $18,190 million. The decrease in SBP’s reserves is due to external debt servicing and other official payments, said SBP spokesman.