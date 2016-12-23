LAHORE: Construction work on Package-II of Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project (LOMTP), from Chouburji to Ali Town, will resume today (Friday 23 December 2016).

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has issued work order to the new contractor, M/s ZKB-Reliable, for this purpose. The project site has been handed over to the new contractor who has mobilised machinery and work force for timely completion of the project.

On the other hand, the Chinese contractor for Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project (LOMTP) CR-NORINCO has started manufacturing of track and sleepers for operating the train.

Chairman of the Steering Committee Khawaja Ahmad Hassan visited CR-NORINCO’s workshop at Raiwind Road on Thursday and inspected the items being fabricated there for this purpose.

LDA Chief Engineer Asrar Saeed, CR-NORINCO Director Chu and other experts also accompanied him at this occasion. Khawaja said that Chinese engineer will start working at site from next month for executing their part of work.

In a separate incident, Staff of Town Planning Wing of Lahore Development Authority demolished tow buildings and sealed the third in Allama Iqbal Town during its operation against illegal constructions.

On the other hand, LDA Director Finance Zaheer Asghar Rana and private secretary Faiz Rasool retired from their services on attaining age of superannuation.

A farewell party was arranged in his honour at this occasion which was participated by LDA Director General Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Additional Director General (HQ) Samia Saleem, Chief Town Planner Waseem Ahmad Khan, Chief Metropolitan Planner Waheed Ahmad Butt, Chief Engineer TEPA Said Ur Rahman, MD WASA Ch Naseer Ahmad besides all the directors in LDA.

The participants paid rich tribute to the retiring officers and admired their services for LDA. They expressed best wishes for the outgoing officers at this occasion.

Later, LDA Director General Zahid Akhtar Zaman laid foundation stone for construction of a mosque at LDA Sports Complex, Johar Town.