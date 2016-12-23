BMG boycotts FPCCI polls

KARACHI (Staff Reporter): Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) and former president of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) Siraj Kassam Teli has categorically stated that BMG will not support any group or participate in the forthcoming election of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI). "FPCCI continues to follow the same old policy of 'hails to the presence' and remains subjugated by fake, bogus and paper-based trade associations, resulting in making the true representatives of business and industrial community voiceless, which is the basic reason why BMG and KCCI prefers staying away from FPCCI election", he added in a statement issued on Thursday. While referring to numerous contesting groups of FPCCI election who approached BMG to seek support, Siraj said that all these groups, who were looking for BMG's support, are informed that BMG will not support anyone as FPCCI has not been able to effectively expel fake and bogus associations. "FPCCI is still marred with corruption and continues to represent dozens of bogus and fake chambers and trade bodies", he added.

Siraj assured that the Karachi chamber and Businessmen Group would fully support those initiatives which focus on completely banishing bogus bodies from FPCCI.

Property Expo 2016 to be held on 24th

ISLAMABAD (INP): Pakistan’s real estate website, Zameen.com, is set to hold the Property Expo 2016 for the second time in Islamabad at the Pak-China Friendship Centre on December 24 and 25. The two-day event will gather renowned real estate developers, agents, buyers and sellers under one roof. Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FPCCI) President Abdul Rauf Alam will be the chief guest on the occasion and will also inaugurate the event. The prominent exhibitors of the event will include Earthlink Real Estate, Royal Mall & Residency, Riverwalk, Capital Residencia, Zeeshan Estate, Wah Model Town, DHA Bahawalpur, Square One, and DHA Multan. Zameen.com Property Expo 2016 will provide an opportunity to real estate enthusiasts to discuss potential investment options and other aspects of the realty market with experts. The expo will not only be about real estate, as food stalls and a play area will also be set up to entertain families and kids.

Fruits export increases by 34.32pc during five months

ISLAMABAD (INP): Fruit exports from the country surged by 34.32 percent during the first five months of the current fiscal year, as compared to the corresponding period of last year. According to the latest data from Pakistan's Bureau of Statistics (PBS), $148.342 million were received as foreign exchange during July-November in 2015-16 for the export of fruits. The overall food exports from the country during the period witnessed negative growth of 23.15 percent, declining from $514.218 million last year to $395.188 million during the current fiscal year, it said. Meanwhile, the fruit exports, on a year-on-year basis, witnessed an increase of 80.51 percent in August, as compared to preceding period of last year. Fruit exports during August this year stood at $38.500 million, as compared to the exports of $21.327 million in August 2015.

Govt keen to facilitate textile industry

ISLAMABAD (APP): The government is determined to facilitate textile industry for enhancing trade volume with economic stability and growth. In current year, the government has provided proper energy and also facilitate the textile industry for fulfilling their needs, a top official of Ministry of Textile Industry told APP here on Thursday. He said the experts and scientists trained the 8,000 farmers to control the losses of cotton crops, which contributed an increase in textile export. He stressed the need to modernise the industrial tools and equip the manpower of local industries with innovated skills and technology. He said, "We believe on consultation process to take all stakeholders on board to evolve consensus on coming textile policy." Replying to a question, he said that regional trade would be the main focus in the meeting. To a question, he said that shortage of skilled manpower and practicing old methods in textile industry was main barrier to achieve targets and enhance trade volume at international markets.