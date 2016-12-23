ISLAMABAD : National Telecom Corporation (NTC) will revive coastal fiber link from Gwadar to Karachi, said NTC Managing Director Brig (R) Viqar Rashid Khan on Thursday. The NTC managing director said his organisation will complete the project in a record period. “The link was non-operational since 2006, but realising the needs of companies working on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) we have decided to revive the cable on war footing,” Khan told the scribe. He said the link was laid in 2006 but due to floods it became un-operational. The fiber broke from many points and it was not in used. “I have told my staff to complete the project in one month,” he said passionately. While talking about newly established National Data Centre, Khan said a healthy response has been received from Public Sector Organisations to avail NTC Data Centre Services. He said all the data/Services of National IT Board (NITB) have seamlessly been migrated onto NTC platform while the requests of other departments are in queue.

Talking about Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangements made by NTC to oblige its role under Telecom Policy 2015, he said an MoU has also been signed with Telecard/Supernet, whereas similar agreement will shortly be signed with Microsoft Corporation. He said NTC is striving to undertake projects under CPEC to play its role in ICT Sector.