LAHORE : LAHORE The All Pakistan Business Forum (APBF) President Ibrahim Qureshi has observed that Pakistan and Italy can boost the bilateral trade volume to $1.5 billion from the current level of $1 billion.

Qureshi stated that the business communities in both countries fully realise the importance and vast potential of trade between two friendly nations. He said that some key areas for cooperation between the two countries have already been identified, along with the agreements to nurture greater economic ties to gain mutual benefits.

The APBF president appreciated the strong diplomatic cooperation and efforts of the Italian government and assured the businessmen that Pakistan wants to further enhance its socio-economic ties with Italy.

The business community in both countries should work together to foster trade relations through bigger exhibitions and stronger business-to-business contacts, supported by the two governments.

He said, “We are also thankful to Italy for supporting Pakistan in getting the GSP plus from EU.” “The total volume of trade between Pakistan and Italy stands at $1.1 billion. We are now seeking long-term relationships to enhance this bilateral trade to $1.5 billion,” he added.