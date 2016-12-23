KARACHI - Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark 100-share index on Thursday witnessed a decline of 293 points or (0.62%) to settle at 46,700 points. Habib Bank (HBL), Pakistan Petroleum (PPL) and Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC) cumulatively contributed 182 points to today’s fall. Negative sentiment prevailed in the oil and gas exploration companies leading OGDC, PPL and Pakistan Oil Fields (POL) to post a decline in the range of 1.45%-1.67%. Pakistan International Bulk Terminal (PIBTL) following its announcement (mentioned below) closed at its lower price limit of 5 percent, said dealers at Topline brokerage.

Overall, volumes decreased by 30.4 percent to 270 million shares, while value decreased by 39.2 percent to Rs13 billion/$125 million. PIBTL led the volumes chart with 35 million shares traded.