Islamabad - The share of hydle power in the national energy mix will further decrease as Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday announced a reduction of 38,000 cusecs water releases from Tarbela and Mangla Reservoirs.

In the light of fourth coming Canal Closure in the provinces, the releases from Tarbela dam have been reduced from 30,000 cusecs to 20,000 cusecs with immediate effect, said the IRSA spokesman. On Saturday, water releases from Tarbela will be futher reduced to 12,000 cusecs, the spokesman added.

Similarly, water releases from Mangla dam will also be reduced from December 25. The releases will be reduced by 20,000 cusecs from current 30,000 cusecs to 10,000 cusecs. The adjustment in the water releases was made due to the annual Canal Closure in the provinces of Punjab and Sindh which is starting from December 26 and will continue till January 26, 2017.

The reduction of water flow from the reservoir will further decrease the share of hydle power generation in the national energy mix. Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has already announced the annual canals closure for Punjab and Sindh, for annual maintenance and de-silting, from December 26.

According to the details, Lower Jhelum Canal, Upper Chenab Canal and Rasul Qadirabad Link will be closed from December 26 to January 12, 2017. Qadirabad Balloki Link and Jhang Branch of Lower Chenab Canal will be closed from December 27 to January 13, while Lower Bari Doab Canal, Balloki Suleimanki Link will be closed from December 29 to January 15.

Upper Pakpattan Canal and Eastern Sadiqia Canal will stay closed from December 30 to January 16. Taunsa Canal will stay closed from December 31 to January 17 and Panjnad Canals will be closed from January 3 to January 20. Upper Jhelum Canal and Lower Pakpattan Canal will be closed from January 12 and Lower Jhelum Canal (except Jhang Branch), Thal Canal, Lower Bahawal Canal and Upper Bahawal Canal will be closed from January 13.

Trimmu Canal and Trimmu Sidhnai Link will stay closed from January 10 to January 26. Sidhnai Canal and SMB Link will be closed from January 11 to January 26. The closure of Lower Chenab Canal and off taking of Trimmu/Sidhnai may have to be slightly extended to complete the work at New Khanki Barrage and Trimmu Barrage.