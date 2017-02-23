LAHORE - LCCI SVP Amjad Ali Jawa will perform as the acting president of the chamber in the absence of the LCCI president, who is out of country. Amjad Ali Jawa is M Pharma from Pharmacy Department, University of the Punjab and has a lot of experience in this particular sector. He has delivered lectures in pharmacy department of Punjab University. He is also member, Curriculum Revision Committee, Pharmacy Council of Pakistan, Member, Board of Management, Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate Management Company and member, Board of Management, Pakistan Drug Testing and Research Center.