Telenor Pakistan achieves USF contract

ISLAMABAD (PR): Telenor Pakistan has been awarded the Universal Services Fund (USF) contract for provision of Telecom, Digital and Mobile Internet Services to the Kohistan region.

This is the sixth year that Telenor has won such a contract from USF that will further Telenor’s mission of bringing the marginalised communities of the country within the digital and financial sphere. The project aims to connect over 800,000 un-served people in the regions, becoming the largest USF contract provided to any telecom operator in Pakistan.

Morgan donates Zalmi kit to SKMCH children

LAHORE: England's Cricket Team captain Eoin Morgan, who played for Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League (PSL), announced on Sunday to donate his Zalmi kit to the children under-treatment at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) as a farewell present. Morgan played six matches for Peshawar Zalmi in the second edition of PSL. Before leaving Zalmi, Morgan made a special announcement of donating his kit to SKMCH&RC and won the hearts of millions of cricket fans across Pakistan.

"After tonight's game all of my kit is on its way to these brave young kids of SKMCH, I hope you enjoy. Everyone at Peshawar Zalmi loves you," Morgan tweeted before his last game in PSL against Karachi Kings.

It may be recalled that the PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi had invited 20 children being treated at SKMCH&RC during the first phase of PSL 2017 in Dubai. During the visit, the children also got the opportunity to spend time with all the star players of Peshawar Zalmi squad.

Gul Ahmed’s TVC speaks from heart of brand

LAHORE (PR): Gul Ahmed’s latest TVC speaks from the heart of the brand. It’s a breath of fresh air in the cluttered world of local advertising especially that of the clichéd messages in Pakistani lawn ads.

The commercial has utilised a realistic approach, focused on how imperfections make a person beautiful. The unique elements of individuality shown in this TVC; such as rough and frizzy hair, dark complexion, birth marks, long or hooked noses, facial mole, etc are all wrongly perceived as defects.

You see these so-called 'imperfections' being owned by the glamorous models, who consider it as a part of them and ultimately improve their perfect image. Starting off with powerful beats underscoring strong dialogue, the TVC features women bearing the above facial elements; telling the world that no one can tell them that these are imperfections.

Bank Alfalah’s rising

talent award

KARACHI (PR): Bank Alfalah’s famed talent hunt and development programme returned on Wednesday with four budding designers fighting for the coveted ‘Rising Talent’ trophy at the opening of Fashion Pakistan Week 2017 at a local hotel in Karachi.

Bank Alfalah’s Rising Talent platform aims to motivate, inspire and recognise young and upcoming talent in the country and provide them with opportunities to showcase their talent.

The young fashion debutants trying to make a mark in the Pakistani fashion industry included Zafar Ahsan Naqvi from Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture, Tooba Chottani from Asian Institute of Fashion Design, Areej Iqbal Qureshi and Fatima Abdul Rauf from Pakistan Institute of Fashion & Design.

Through Rising Talent, the four contenders got an opportunity to exhibit their distinctive collections alongside the country’s fashion heavyweights at one of Pakistan’s biggest fashion events amid encouraging response from the audience.

LUMS holds annual book fair 2017

LAHORE (PR): The Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) Gad and Birgit Rausing Library organised its annual book fair on Tuesday. The fair was held to help nurture and build a love for reading amongst students by providing them with easy access to a wide range of quality fiction and non-fiction books.

The LUMS library holds a book fair each year and this year’s fair, exhibited books by leading local and international booksellers and publishers, at specially discounted prices for the students.

The event was inaugurated by Dr Martin Lau, Dean and Professor, Shaikh Ahamd Hassan School of Law, who also visited various bookstalls along with Dr Nadeem Siddique, Manager LUMS Library.

Commenting on the successful event, Dr Siddique said, “Our youth and students are the future of Pakistan, and our national success depends a great deal upon their individual growth and achievements. Such events are invaluable, as they not only help broaden one’s vision and horizons, they also contribute immensely towards the growth and development of our younger generations by inculcating in them a love for reading and the pursuit of knowledge.”

Samsung presents Honda Civic to winner

LAHORE (PR): The global leader in technology – Samsung - held a vibrant prize-distribution ceremony at Metro cash and carry, Thokar niaz baig on Wednesday, where the winner of a prize-campaign was presented with a brand new Honda ‘Civic’ car 2017 model. This high-valued prize-scheme promised to reward and actively engaged the Samsung fans. This prize-campaign received an enormous response from the market.

This ceremony was the first in a series of events that will be held to present fabulous gifts and prizes, won through lucky-draw. These ceremonies will host senior management executives of the company, along with dignitaries and numerous teams of leading media channels. The buyers of Samsung products will win many fabulous prizes including a luxury car, Smart Televisions, innovative devices and much more.

Pakistan Cables

supporting ‘Reel On Hai’

KARACHI (PR): The Outreach Committee of the Karachi Biennale 2017 has organised the unveiling of 6th reel as part of the ongoing ‘Reel On Hai’ at a local hotel in Karachi. The Chief Guest, Tahira Raza, President First Womens’ Bank, lauded the team for their artistic endeavors. Pakistan Cables Limited is the main activity partner for ‘Reel On Hai’.

The art installation titled, ‘Heroines not victims’, has been developed by The Piece Makers Guild, a group of women brought in together by their love for patch making and quilting.

Deriving inspiration from nora Ephron’s message for women, “Above all, be the heroines of your life, not the victim” the reel represents a strong message of diversity and empowerment. The event was widely attended by professionals from art, media and business communities.

P&G celebrates milestone of ‘Zero Waste to Landfill’

KARACHI (PR): P&G, the maker of world renowned products such as Pampers, Always, Safeguard, Ariel, Head & Shoulders and Pantene, recently celebrated a new milestone of achieving ‘Zero Waste to Landfill’ at its manufacturing facility at Hub, Balochistan.

This is the second P&G site in Pakistan to achieve this status making the P&G plant at Hub an elite ‘Hall of Fame’ site across the P&G globe. Pakistan is amongst the top 19 countries globally where 100 percent P&G manufacturing facilities have met the zero waste qualification and is the second country in the South Asia, Middle East and Africa region to achieve 100 percent P&G facilities with zero manufacturing waste going to landfill. Moreover, the P&G Plant at Port Qasim was the first P&G site in the South Asia, Middle East and Africa region to reach this milestone.