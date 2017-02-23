ISLAMABAD - The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet, under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, has approved the allocation of funds - equivalent to $25 million - for National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF).

The ECC approved the proposal presented by Economic Affairs Division (EAD) for allocation of funds for NDRMF. The EAD has set up the fund which aims to have a government-owned sustainable mechanism to support disaster risk financing instruments that can enhance the country’s resilience to natural calamities.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has shown an indicative assistance of $1.2 billion as loan for this fund. EAD and ADB, signed the loan agreement for $200 million on December 2, 2016 as first tranche against the total amount. The fund will enable the government to immediately and effectively respond to natural calamities.

NDRMF is being established as a public limited company under Section 42 of the Companies Ordinance 2016 for sustainable mechanism and permanent instrument to enhance Pakistan’s resilience to any future disaster. The focus of the Fund is on disaster risk reduction; design, development and seeding of disaster risk financing strategies and instruments; and partnerships with other organisations to provide relief and recovery support, including livelihood restoration initiatives, and reconstruction and rehabilitation of key public infrastructure.

The eventual total outlay of the fund would be $3 billion, out of which ADB will provide $1.2 billion in five tranches. Out of ADB’s total commitment, a loan of $200 million had been signed in December last year. The government of Australia is also providing co-financing grant for this fund. Apart from ADB and Australia, other donors such as Norway, Belgium and Switzerland have also shown their interest to contribute in the fund.

The ECC also considered and approved NEPRA’s proposal to allow exemption from withholding tax on Dividends to the Transmission Line Projects under Transmission Policy 2015. The ECC also accorded approval for grant of Rs12 million as equity share of the government of Pakistan to clear liabilities and financial obligations so as to facilitate process of winding up of Pakistan Textile City Ltd (PTCL).

The government has decided to windup the PTCL due to non-availability of required infrastructure including natural gas and paucity of funds. The debt of the textile city has exceeded to Rs2.4 billion. the PTCL owes a debt of Rs2.4 billion to the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), out of which Rs1.3 billion were spent on the purchase of land at Port Qasim and Rs1 billion have so for been incurred as interest on loan.

The chairman also directed formation of a committee comprising PM’s Special Assistant on Law, representatives from NBP, SECP and PTCL CEO to oversee smooth finalisation of the company’s winding up process.