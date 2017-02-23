LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals Ch Sher Ali Khan has said that value-addition is prerequisite for the growth of Mining Sector and the Punjab government is taking various initiatives to effectively utilise the potential of this sector.

During a meeting with Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Chairman Manzoorul Haq Malik at the FPCCI office, he said that duration of Mine leasing and licensing has been reduced from five years to three year which is providing positive results, adding that the ministry is receiving various applications for establishing cement industry in Punjab.

On the occasion, the FPCCI regional chairman said that potential of mining sector can be tapped by the implementations of positive and strong policies. He underlined various issues being faced by business community of mining sector including, Value addition, explosive material, low price and associated tax matters.

While talking about trade from Wagha Border, he said trade of raw material should be discouraged. He further said some steps should be taken for price regulation and brining cross border trade into documented economy. The sector has huge prospective to abate poverty, provide economic growth and create jobs while appreciating growth of 3.8 percent against the growth of 1.6 percent last year, he added.

Earlier, the minister said Mining is one of the promising sectors for revenue generation and private sector should invest in it. Ministry of Mines and Mineral is gradually increasing its revenues, while this year the ministry has raised its revenue from Rs2 billion to Rs7 billion.