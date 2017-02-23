KARACHI - Kenya’s High Commissioner Julius K Bitok has expressed worries over limited trade volume between Pakistan and Kenya and advised the business and industrial community of Karachi to seriously focus on diversifying their exports to Kenya in order to improve the meager trade volume between the two countries.

While exchanging views with Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry KCCI) office bearers during his visit to the chamber, the Kenyan high commissioner said that rice and tea were two main commodities which were traditionally being traded between the two countries but there were a host of many other Pakistani products which can not only be introduced in the Kenyan market but also to many other African countries across via Kenya.

The Kenyan envoy said that Kenya, being the member of Common Market for Eastern & Southern Africa (COMESA), can be used by Pakistani business community to access a huge population of more than 400 million people inhabiting in the COMESA region, which comprises of 20-member states.

He also underscored the need to promote tourism opportunities between the two countries and enhance linkages between Nairobi Chamber and Karachi Chamber which would bring the business communities of the two countries more close to each other and definitely yield positive results.

He was of the view that Kenya, being an economically stable country, was a safe place for Pakistani investors as doing business in Kenya was much easier as compared to other African states. The World Bank has also issued a report recently in favour of Kenya which recognises the country as the most improved country in terms of ease of doing business, added. He said the Kenyan government offers one-stop shop where investors can register their businesses without any hassle.

The Kenyan envoy also invited the Karachi chamber to participate in the forthcoming 3rd Africa Tea Convention & Exhibition scheduled to be organised on May 11 and 12, 2017 in Nairobi.

To a query, the Kenyan high commissioner said that visas were being issued by the High Commission within three days whereas Pakistani business community can obtain visas by applying through the High Commission, seek visa on arrival facility or opt to apply online.

Replying to another query regarding exorbitant duties, he advised the Karachi chamber to submit their proposals about reduction in duty on rice being imported from Pakistan so that any reduction or removal could be taken into consideration by the authorities concerned in Kenya.

Earlier, KCCI President Shamim Ahmed Firpo, welcoming the Kenyan envoy, said that Karachi, which is the economic and financial hub of Pakistan, offers profitable investment opportunities and added facilities for investment and joint ventures to Kenyan investors.

He was of the view that Pakistan and Kenya have been enjoying good relations since 1960s, when Pakistan expressed its support for Kenya in getting independence from the British rule. The bilateral trade relations between Pakistan and Kenya are based on mutual cooperation which is expanding with the passage of time.

During Fiscal Year 2016, goods exported by Pakistan to Kenya fell by 12 percent to $252.27 million compared to $286.52 million in the corresponding period of last fiscal year. On the other hand, Pakistan’s import from Kenya increased by 40 percent to $389.01 million during FY16 as against imports of $277.90 million in FY15, he added.