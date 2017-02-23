NBP reports higher earnings

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The National Bank of Pakistan has reported a higher than expected earnings during 4Q2016 mainly on the back of provision reversals of Rs2.2 billion in 4Q2016 and higher than anticipated capital gains of Rs2.6 billion. NPL recoveries from international operations and absence of any new NPL accretion led to provision reversals of Rs2.2 billion. Net Interest Income (NII) in 4Q2016 was down 6 percent YoY but it still remained higher than estimates of Rs14.9 billion in 4Q2016. This is contrast to NII growth posted by HBL (0%), MCB (-19%) and UBL (-5%). Experts believe that higher than expected NII is due to strong volumetric deposit and advances growth. Non-interest income was up 14 percent YoY on the back of higher capital gains and fee & commission income during the quarter. In 2016, earnings posted growth of 15 percent despite a tough year when major chunk of high yielding Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) matured. NII of the bank posted growth of 2 percent as NBP managed to recover interest income on certain non-performing loans.

Nestlé Pakistan posts yearly net sales

revenue of Rs112b

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Nestlé Pakistan has posted yearly net sales revenue of more than Rs112 billion for 2016, boosting its overall net earnings profit after taxation by 35.2 percent as compared to 2015. The company witnessed an overall increase in its net sales revenue by almost Rs9.4 billion. The annual results were announced following a Board of Directors’ meeting at the company’s head office. Additionally, its earnings per share have increased from Rs193.18 per share in 2015 to Rs261.23 per share in 2016. In the area of Sales, Nestlé Pakistan’s revenue was up 9.13 percent compared to 2015. Export sales during the same period stood at Rs4.9 billion. The gross profit margin increased by 226bps compared to 2015 mainly as a result of favourable input costs, optimisation of the value chain and efficient portfolio management. Nestlé Pakistan’s operating profit increased to Rs19.1 billion translating into 17.3 percent growth versus the same period last year. This was achieved as a result of effective cost management.

Usage of dry ports increases to evade taxes: Report

KARACHI (NNI): Tax evaders have escalated usage of dry ports as the concerned authorities have taken strict measures against them. As a result of the said activity, work load on dry ports of Islamabad, Faisalabad, Peshawar and Sambrail has swelled by 60 percent. Similarly, 60 percent reduction in submission of documents of goods declaration has been witnessed. According to details, national exchequer is suffering loss in billions in terms of revenue collection as wicked practices of under-invoicing, miss-declaration and forgery are at their peak whereas, disappearance of containers filled with goods before reaching dry ports has now become a routine practice. Customs sources revealed significant decrease in imports activity at various ports of Karachi in result of strict measures taken by the department aimed at curbing tax evasion. Customs sources further revealed that hundreds of containers that were cleared at Karachi port did not reach their desired destinations.

TDAP organises seminar on WeBOC

SUKKUR (NNI): Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) sub-regional office Sukkur on Wednesday organised an awareness seminar on Web Based One Customs (WeBOC). TDAP arranged the seminar at the request of Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Agha Qadirdad market Sukkur with collaboration of District Government Sukkur and Directorate Reforms and Automation (Customs) at Circuit House, Sukkur. The purpose to organise the seminar was to provide a platform for the exporters of Sukkur region to discuss their issues about WeBOC and Customs Department. WeBOC has been developed by Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL) for Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and its divisions like customs. It is a web based system for filing Goods Declaration (GD) for import and export cargo, which is used by importers, exporters and their Customs Clearing Agents. WeBOC is the standard and mandatory platform for filing goods declarations.