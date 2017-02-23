ISLAMABAD - The Sub-Committee of Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Resources has expressed serious concerns over the use of smuggled Iranian petrol by the oil and gas Exploration & Production (E&P) companies for their field operations, which is causing heavy losses to the national exchequer.

The Sub-Committee was chaired by Fateh Muhammad Muhammad Hassani. The committee observed that the smuggled Iranian petrol is cheap in both quality and price but the E&P companies are charging as per the market rates of the oil which is causing loss to national exchequer. The committee directed the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources to investigate the matter.

The committee also showed discontentment over the non implementation of the former prime minister directives of providing gas connections to the Union Council and Bannu and said that it is an insult to the parliament. The prime minister, ministers and ministries are answerable to the Parliament and Committees, Fateh said.

The committee directed the ministry to nominate those responsible for the delay in sending the summary, regarding gas provision to Bannu, to the incumbent prime minister. The committee further directed the ministry to appoint a fulltime chief executive officer (CEO) for the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL).

The committee also asked that how much salaries were paid by the survey companies to the labours and how much NOCs were issued by the deputy commissioners and how much gas connections were provided by the government in the five kilometer radius of gas wells in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On the issue of delay in gas supply to various areas of Bannu, Senator Baz Muhammad said that since 2012 various delaying tactics is being used for the provision of gas to certain areas of Bannu but on the other hand, in April 2016, the prime minister has inaugurated several gas schemes in five union councils of Bannu and Dera Ismael Khan. Gas is not being provided to the people near the gas fields and main gas pipeline while it is supplied to the end consumers, he alleged. This is discrimination, he added.

The committee further directed the ministry to provide complete record for the gas explorations and production agreements and the details of the payments made during the previous five years. The committee also showed displeasure over the delay of compensation amount to owners of land-affected by the oil and gas exploration in Balochistan. Oil and gas exploration companies operating in different parts of the province are not paying them compensation for the land affected/acquired for E&P activities, Fateh observed.

The committee chairman said that elected representatives of 10 union councils, out of total 13 in Kharan district, have complained in writing that the people are not being paid compensation amount on account of land acquisition by E&P companies. He said that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources and concerned oil and gas Exploration and Production (E&P) were responsible, if the land-affected people were not compensated timely and appropriately.

The committee directed the ministry to ensure compensation amount and security to the land owners in Balochistan. The meeting was attended by the Ministry of Petroleum additional secretary, Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) MD, Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP) DG, representatives of Oil and Gas Development Company and senior officials of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources.