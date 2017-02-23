KARACHI - Profit-taking along with future roll over led index to decline by 33 points after making an intraday gain of 316 points to close at 48,981.65 points.

Market opened on a positive note and rallied to make an intraday high of 316 points but selling pressure was witnessed in the market during the latter hours as the index fell to make an intraday low of 305 points. This selling pressure in the market was on the back of political uncertainty. However, recovery was seen in the market at closing as the index closed on flat note at 48,982 level (down 0.07%), dealers said.

NBP (decline 1.21%) in the banking sector failed to sustain its ground against bearish sentiment in the market, as it lost value to close in the red zone on the back of almost flat core income posted in its 2016 result announcement today. In its result, the company posted EPS of Rs10.69/share along with a cash dividend payout of Rs7.5/share. On the other hand, SNGP (up 2.34%) gained to close in the green zone as the gas utility posted profit for its second quarter of FY17 taking the total EPS for 1HFY17 to Rs5.68/share, stated analyst Nabeel Haroon.

Pressure remained in blue chip oil stocks amid concerns for foreign outflows, surging circular debt in the energy sector and dismal payouts in the earnings season. Institutional support in blue chip banking, fertiliser and cement stocks supported the index to close above session lows. Consolidation post major earning announcements at PSX and played a catalyst role in bearish close in the futures rollover week, observed analyst Ahsan Mehanti.

Overall, volumes increased by 10.4 percent at 379 million shares, while value trade rose by 18.7 percent to Rs16.5 billion/$157 million. K-Electric emerged volume leader with 57 million trade shares.