ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting here on Sunday to review the financing of infrastructure projects in the country.

The finance secretary briefed the minister about the status of financing of major infrastructure projects in the country.

He also presented various measures and options for financing various projects, which are in the pipeline.

The minister stated that while the government had substantially increased financing for infrastructure development, yet the physical infrastructure would continue to require further improvement for which greater resources would be required.

He stressed the need for a proper utilisation of resources and stated that timely completion of development projects was imperative to get maximum benefit from them.

He directed the ministry to explore new and innovative ways of financing infrastructure development.

He also issued directives for consulting various stakeholders and finalising the broad contours of infrastructure financing policy, which would form the basis of infrastructure financing in future.

The meeting was attended by Economic Affairs Division secretary, Special finance secretary and other senior officials of Ministry of Finance.