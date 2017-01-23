ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Pakistan in Bahrain Javed Malik on Sunday called on Sheikh Ahmad bin Hamood al Khalifa, a member of Bahrain royal family. During the meeting, the ambassador invited Sheikh Ahmad to invest in Pakistan as the country was on positive trajectory under the able leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. He claimed that the investors from Bahrain and Gulf states were showing interest in investing their capital in Pakistan. Shaikh Ahmad al Khalifa said Bahrain was proud of historic and strong ties with Pakistan.