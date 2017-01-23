KARACHI - The three-day GTex International B2B Textile Machinery Brand Expo concluded at Expo Centre on Sunday with $18 million matured deals.

Sindh Minister for Transport Syed Nasir Hussain Shah was chief guest at the closing ceremony of the event, which was organised by Global Enterprise. He visited stalls and interacted with foreign and local exhibitors. Global Enterprise CEO Mujib R Siddiqi, Director Sohail Aziz, Ghousia General Manager Zohaib Siddiqi and Naeemuddin of United Machinery were also present.

Talking to the media on this occasion, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said the textile sector was being ignored in Pakistan for the last many years. He said the federal government should immediately support this sector. "Textile exports in 2013 stood at $25 billion. They should have been increased, but they are in decline. Pakistani exporters are unable to compete in the international market due to heavy electricity bills here. Such expos should be held on a regular basis to boost business opportunities," he said.

He said the FBR should resolve the refund issue facing the exporters. Exporters were waiting for about Rs250 billion refund amount, he said.

Responding to a question about indecent remarks of a minister against a woman lawmaker in the Sindh Assembly a few days ago, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah showed his dislike for the incident and said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had already taken action on it. He said that a show-cause notice had been issued to the member of the provincial assembly. He said the woman MPA was equally respectable and such an incident should not occur in future.

Referring to Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar’s allegations against the Sindh government, Nasir Hussain Shah said there was no truth in statements that the mayor had no powers. "He has many powers and should utilise these powers first. This is not true that the Sindh government is not supportive," he said.

He said, “We want to keep a balance of power. In the past, a large number of people, including criminals, were given jobs through abuse of power.” He said that Mayor Wasim Akhtar was very friendly and the government of Sindh supported him and his team. “We are providing Rs50 million every month. All development schemes are being implemented under the provincial ADP. KMC has just to look after water and cleanliness needs of the city,” the transport minister said.

Nasir Hussain Shah later visited EPZA Stall. An EPZA officer briefed him about the purpose of launch of the KEPZ Phase-III extension and provision of promotional facilities to investors of the Karachi Export Processing Zone. He appreciated efforts of the EPZA to increase exports and earn foreign exchange as well as help build a good image of Pakistan in the international market.

Talking to media persons, Global Enterprise CEO Mujib R. Siddiqi termed GTex expo a huge success. He said that $18 million business deals matured during the expo and many more were in the pipeline.

This event provided a great business opportunity to importers and exporters. GTex is the largest and the most successful expo of its kind in the region in which all leading international brands from textiles, garments, leather, digital printing, embroidery machinery, accessories, chemicals, dyes and energy sectors participated and displayed the latest innovations. People from China, Japan, Australia, Taiwan, Italy, Turkey, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands, Czech Republic, India, Hong Kong, France, Austria, Iran, Korea, Ireland, Malaysia, Belgium, UK, USA and Singapore participated in the event with more than 670 major partner brands.

Some of the major brands were Al Amin Industries, Nazer Group, CHT Pakistan, Madhani Associates, Humble Embroidery and Taji Maan.