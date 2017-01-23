ISLAMABAD - The government had released Rs 42750 million for the National Highway Authority (NHA) under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) up till January 13.

An official source told APP that out of Rs22,000 million allocated for Hakla-DI Khan Motorway, Rs 5804.800 million had been released so far.

Moreover for land acquisition, affected properties compensation for construction of the project Rs 1770.640 million have been allocated, out of which 708.256 million have been released.

“For widening and improvement of Hoshab-Nag-Basima-Surab Highway, Rs 4000 million have been allocated out of which Rs 2800 million have been released,” he added.

“For the construction of 118-km Thakot-Havelian Expressway, Rs600 million have been released while Rs 1771.600 million have been released for land acquisition for the project,” he said, and added, “Rs 460 million have been released for the construction of Burhan-Havelian Expressway (E-35).”

He further said that for building the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway, a total of Rs 4,000 million had been disbursed, out of which Rs 2000 million were meant for land acquisition while Rs2000 million were for its actual construction.

“For Basima-Khuzdar section of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Rs 310 million have been released,” the source elaborated.

Similarly, he said, that a sum of Rs13,600 million had been released for Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Section (230 km) of Karachi-Peshawar Motorway (PKM).

“As much as Rs3400 million have been released under the PSDP to ensure timely completion of Lowari Tunnel and access roads in district Dir.