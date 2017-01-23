SIALKOT - The Punjab agriculture department will spend Rs 4.76 billion for the improvement of agriculture sector on modern lines on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif.

Sources in agriculture department told APP on Sunday that under the plan, Drip Sprinkler system would be installed over 20,000 acres of land for a better and effective utilisation of irrigation water.

They further told that Tunnel Farming Technology would also be introduced over 3,000 acres of land for growing vegetables in the province.

The tunnel farming would be helpful in the promotion of off-season vegetables around the year which would be supportive in improving the financial conditions of growers.

“The government would provide 80 percent subsidy on installation of solar system and 50 percent subsidy on Tunnel Farming Technology,” sources added.