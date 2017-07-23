Rs715m interest-free loans provided to 11,208 farmers in Sargodha

SARGODHA (APP): The government provided interest-free loan of Rs715 million to 11,208 farmers in the district. This was disclosed at agriculture consultative committee meeting held here on Saturday with Deputy Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha in the chair. The meeting was told that National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) provided loan of Rs316 million to 3,937 farmers and Akhuwat Bank provided Rs153 million to 2,835 farmers in the district. Similarly, Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) provided interest-free loan of Rs51.5 million to 416 farmers and National Rural Support Programme (NRSP) provided loans of Rs194.4 million to 2,835 farmers. Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the Punjab government was providing incentives to farmers for enhancing per acre yield. He said the government was providing implements to farmers on subsidised rates, besides providing interest-free loans worth billions of rupees to them.

The meeting was told that under Kissan Empower Package, a total of 15,159 farmers had been issued e-passbook and 49,251 farmers were registered for Kisaan cards while 38,268 farmers' data was uploaded on the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) dashboard.

Business delegation leaves for Bhutan to represent Pakistan

LAHORE (APP): A delegation of businessmen left for Bhutan on Saturday to represent Pakistan in the upcoming 70th executive committee meeting of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Talking to journalists prior to departure, SAARC chamber VP Iftikhar Ali Malik said that distinctive features of the CEPC would also be highlighted during the deliberations besides briefing to the participants on regional issues confronting the South Asian countries. He said CPEC would act as a trade bridge between South Asia, Middle East and Europe by building roads, railways and, consequently, the enhance trade potential of the region. He said the CPEC was a geo-economic project, with economic implications not just for Pakistan and China but also indirectly benefit other countries those are not part of the $46b investment. The CPEC would benefit new emerging regional cooperation in South Asia, besides transforming the future of the region, he added.

EOBI disburses Rs17.9b to 405,460 beneficiaries in 9 months

ISLAMABAD (APP): Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI), providing monetary benefits to workers through various programmes, has disbursed an amount of Rs17.922b to 405,460 beneficiaries during first three quarters of last fiscal year. The EOBI provides monetary benefits to old age workers under programmes such as Old Age Pension, Invalidity Pension, Survivors Pension and Old Age Grants. Statistics showed on Saturday that during the period the benefits disbursed to 248,740 beneficiaries under old-age pension head and amount was Rs11.279b, the number of survivors' pension beneficiaries was 148,829 and Rs6.327b were disbursed to them, the number of invalidity pension beneficiaries was 5,660 and amount disbursed to them was Rs245m while old-age grant was disbursed to 2,231 beneficiaries and amount was 70.836m. An additional amount of Rs6.728b was also allocated for Old-Age Pension, Survivors Pension, Invalidity Pension and Old-Age Grants to disburse it to 24,050 more beneficiaries.

The data further revealed that pensions are paid on monthly basis. The minimum pension is Rs5,250 per month which may raise up to Rs10,920 depending upon period of insurance and wages of the insured person at the rate of Rs13,000.

FPCCI worried over poor growth in agri sector

ISLAMABAD (INP): The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has said that agriculture sector grew only by two percent in the last one decade which is worrying. FPCCI Regional Committee on Industries Chairman Atif Ikram Sheikh said the dismal growth in agriculture sector should be noticed as the majority of the people in the country depend on this critical sector. The ratio of value-addition for the important crops remained 1.5 percent while the horticulture sector suffered even more, he added. He said that it is impossible to lift rural communities out of poverty unless commercial agriculture is promoted by the state. He said Pakistan earns $1.5 billion by selling one million bales of cotton while Bangladesh earns $6 billion by adding value to the same quantity of cotton. “Our policymakers are more focused on improving yield and less concerned about quality and value-addition,” he added. Sheikh said that Pakistan is producing around 30 million tons of fresh fruits and vegetables but could not export it to the US and EU markets due to quality issues.

He said that the government should pay proper attention to the agriculture sector, improve cold chain and supply chain, create awareness and offer affordable agricultural machinery so that quality and quantity of production can be improved which is necessary to cater for the needs of increasing population. Research should be improved while the cost of inputs like urea, diesel, electricity, seeds and pesticides should be reduced, he demanded.