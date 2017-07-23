LAHORE - Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers’ Association (PPMA) is organising the 3rd Pakistan Pharma Summit on July 24, 2017 (Monday). This year, the theme of summit is “Expanding the Possibilities”. A number of leading institutions of the pharmaceutical sector have been collaborating with the PPMA to organise the annual summit. Some 300 dignitaries from within the country and outside and having direct or indirect association with the pharmaceutical industry are expected to attend the summit. Those attending the summit represent investors, entrepreneurs, business leaders, marketers, managers, executives, academics, researchers, and regulators dealing with various aspects and affairs of pharma industry.