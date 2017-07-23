LAHORE - Progressive Group, a representative platform of the traders and industrialists from Lahore, has alleged that the economic policies of the present government have caused heavy damages to the traders’ community of Pakistan. While addressing a meeting of the group here on Saturday, Progressive Group President Khalid Usman termed the economic issues being faced by the traders as a result of wrong policies of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. He claimed that present policies had led to increased smuggling and shortfall in revenue collection. Usman urged the finance minister to review his economic policies and make them business-friendly.