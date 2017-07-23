ISLAMABAD: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is spending over Rs10 billion on the development and beautification of Peshawar city. While talking to Radio Pakistan, official sources said that construction of six flyovers at different places in the city has been planned to overcome traffic problem. Besides construction of two toll plazas, Ring Road Peshawar will be improved. The sources said that road and street lights in the city would also be converted to solar energy.–APP