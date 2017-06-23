ILM Trust, Turkish Airlines

reach under-privileged communities

LAHORE (PR): As part of joint venture between ILM Trust and Turkish Airlines, an initiative "Widen your heart" was taken in the holy month of Ramazan that reached out to Pakistan’s under-privileged communities benefitting around 590 families and 200 orphans. Being one of the largest education and philanthropic setups, ILM Trust also engaged the governmental organizations like institutions of Punjab government, medical units of Pakistan Rangers working in Cholistan and Bahawalnagar sectors and trusts linked with Shuhada of Pakistan Army. They also took other related NGOs on board including 26 health units working independently. The delegation comprising of Turkish Airlines and ILM Trust commemorated OIC’s World Orphans Day by taking a visit to SOS Children’s Village and organizing an event of Orphans Care Program that was inaugurated by Punjab Minister of Education, Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan. The THY delegation led by Hamid Eldeleklioglu, General Manager Turkish Airlines, also visited the historical Badshahi Mosque, Lahore Fort, ILM college Harbanspura, and University of Management and Technology (UMT) Lahore. The delegation also examined various projects of ILM Trust.

Masarrat Misbah launches new lip

varnish shades for summer

KARACHI (PR): Masarrat Misbah, an entrepreneur, a philanthropist and one of the pioneers of the hair and beauty industry of Pakistan, is the founder and creative leader for Masarrat Misbah Makeup that introduced two new summer sensational shades of Lip Varnish, MM Orange and Viola, in the existing range of classic colors.

Masarrat Makeup is the first Halal Certified Makeup brand to launch in Pakistan, not using any harmful chemicals or intoxicants in the entire collection.

Massarat Misbah, founder of MM Makeup speaking about the launch, said, “We want to offer the best of global beauty trends for the Pakistani women, while at the same time providing them with top quality cosmetics in affordable prices. The new colors are one of a kind which can be worn on events as well as are perfect for daily wear in the summer months.” “Inshallah, in the coming month we plan to add new additions in the Masarrat Misbah Makeup range, as well as increasing our presence in the key beauty & cosmetic outlets all over Pakistan” she further added.

Masarrat Misbah Makeup is available online for customers in Pakistan only, for cash on delivery purchases and will be available online for international and credit card customers, as well as at leading outlets across Karachi, Lahore & Islamabad.

Tang Pakistan sponsors first ever super hero movie

LAHORE (PR): Tang, the number 1 powdered beverage manufactured by Mondel?z Pakistan Ltd, is the lead sponsor of Pakistan’s first ever super hero movie, ‘Project Ghazi’ which is set for release on July 14, 2017.

The trailer of this trend setting movie was unveiled in a ceremony held recently where Mondel?z Pakistan’s Managing Director, Usman Muneer and Project Ghazi’s team spoke at length about its production and challenges.

“The provision of art and culture is essential in bridging the divide among nations. We, at Mondel?z Pakistan have been promoting art and culture in Pakistan and sponsoring Project Ghazi is part of the same strategy that focuses on establishing a positive image of the country.” said UsmanMuneer, Managing Director Mondel?z Pakistan Ltd., “It is quite invigorating to witness that Pakistani cinema is geared towards a new direction with highly talented and educated people joining this industry. The movie is quite unique given its genre, promising cast and strong narrative. We therefore saw the collaboration as an onset of an outstanding relationship.”

While commenting on this genre, Nadir H. Shah, Director of Project Ghazi said, “I’m hopeful that being the first ever super hero movie of Pakistan, Project Ghazi will emerge as the stepping stone in our industry. Such movies are prevalent internationally as they significantly appeal to a larger audience. We need to play a pivotal role in promoting Art and Culture at a decent scale, whereby we are able to give a positive message to the youth and those outside Pakistan. Hence, such movies can be a brilliant way of achieving this goal.”

Project Ghazi has been completely shot in Pakistan while the background music has been composed by Taurees Habib, who has been part of the music team in Hollywood film and television productions like Interstellar, Batman vs Superman, Man of Steel (Superman) to name a few.