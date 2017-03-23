FAISALABAD: The agriculture department has collected data of 197,788 farmers for issuance of Kissan cards and registered 34,081 other farmers under E-credit scheme in the division for granting them interest free loans. Director Agriculture Ch Abdul Hameed in a briefing informed that over 40,000 farmers had been imparted training in farmers training programmes so far during current year. He said that 67,653 samples of soil of irrigation land had been collected for laboratory analysis against the target of getting 88,780 samples till June 30. –APP