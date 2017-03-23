HVACR International Expo & Conference 2017

LAHORE (PR): HVACR International Expo and Conference 2017 is going to be held under the umbrella of Pakistan HVACR (heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration) society, Lahore chapter.

Next year the venue of the conference will be Islamabad, then in Karachi and so on. Society consists of members from consultants, contractors, manufacturers, service providers, vendors and technicians. The current number of members is approximately 3,000.

Atlas Battery initiates ‘Sparkistan’ to showcase spark of unsung heroes

KARACHI (PR): ‘Sparkistan’ is an initiative taken by Atlas Battery to showcase the spark of the country’s unsung heroes. According to Atlas, the name ‘Sparkistan’ is a positive play on the country’s name. This initiative worked as a platform for many talented and hardworking Pakistanis whose achievements are not widely known.

Through its ‘Sparkistan’ initiative, Atlas Battery gave prominence to such unsung heroes. The team interviewed 14 unacknowledged men and women from different cities and areas of Pakistan. Makers of Atlas Battery aim to celebrate the year 2017 as the year of inspiring lives. This year’s calendar published by Atlas showcased the stories of these lesser-known heroes. The campaign also consisted of an anthem specially created for these citizens. The anthem was titled, “Tum ho Sparkistan, Tum se hai Pakistan”.

Unionpay, DIBP ink accord for NFC & EMV cards

SHANGHAI (PR): UnionPay International, the Global Leading Payment Network and Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan (DIBP), Pakistan’s premier banking institution have entered into a historic agreement to issue UnionPay QuickPass (NFC) and EMV Chip Cards in Pakistan. With this initiative, DIBP will become the first Islamic bank in Pakistan to issue UnionPay QuickPass (NFC) enabled cards to its customers that allow the convenience of contactless payments “TAP & GO” while keeping the payments safe and secure.

The partnership was recently signed by Junaid Ahmed, CEO, Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Limited and Han Wang, General Manager, UnionPay International Middle East in Shanghai, China, in presence of Shuan Ghaidan, Director of Products, UnionPay International, Syed Zakaur Rehman, Head of ADC and Payments, Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Limited and Nadeem Haroon, Country Manager Pakistan, UnionPay International.

WHO team praises Pakistan pharmacy standards

ISLAMABAD (PR): The delegation of WHO visited three pharmacies in Islamabad along with a delegation of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and leading pharmacists from all over the country. The delegation visited three pharmacies included PIMS pharmacy, Shifa International Hospital pharmacy and D Watson Pharmacy in Blue Area Islamabad.

The delegation appreciated the standards, level and the condition of the pharmacies. WHO is conducting a study on the irrational use of antibiotics within Pakistan and the problems of resistance being created by the overuse of antibiotics.

Zafar Bakhtawari, Chairman, D Watson Group proposed that the use of antibiotic should be related with the cultural sensitivity test. He said that in the West, the profit margin of retailers is 30-35 percent, whereas in Pakistan it is just 10-15 percent.

VOAF, Superior University to work for ‘animal rights’

LAHORE (PR): The Voice of Animals Foundation and Superior University Lahore have adopted a resolution of ‘Animal Rights’, which is first of its kind initiative in Pakistan.

The main purpose of the resolution is to educate the people about the rights of animals and promote a culture to respect every living being.

The resolution was signed by the VOAF-Canada Chairman Shabana Aamir, Haseeb Waqas Khan of Superior University, GM Marketing Nawa-I-Waqt Group Bilal Mehmood and Director VOAF Naeem Iqbal.

The Superior University Lahore and Voice of Animals Foundation have also signed an MoU. The MoU signing ceremony was held at the Superior University Raiwind Road Campus. Both the organisations shall work together for the promotion of a society safer for animals. The Superior University is aiming at making its campuses “Animal Friendly Campuses” with the expertise of Voice of Animals Foundation.

EFU LIFE becomes member of MEFIN

EFU Life Assurance Ltd, the leading private sector life insurance company in Pakistan, has been enrolled as a member of the Mutual Exchange Forum on Inclusive Insurance, or MEFIN Network, which is a collegial body of insurance policy makers and regulators in Asia with the aim to promote an efficient and effective collaboration with the insurance industry. Supported by GIZ (Deutsche Gesellschaftfür Internationale Zusammenarbeit), the forum includes 6 Asian Countries (Indonesia, Nepal, Mongolia, Philippines, Vietnam and Pakistan).

EFU Life is the first insurance industry player from any of these 6 countries to be accepted as a member of the network and has been recognised for its focused and forward looking strategy for mass and inclusive insurance with a vision to bring about a visible positive social impact for the masses in Pakistan.

Pak Suzuki Motors hosts scholarship ceremony

LAHORE (PR): Higher Secondary Certificate scholarship ceremony for 2016 held at Pak Suzuki Motor Co Ltd on February 27, 2017. Pak Suzuki MD & CEO Hirofumi Nagao awarded 99 scholarships among selected students of nearby government schools and Pak Suzuki employees children.

METRO Cash & Carry, P&G for safe drinking water

LAHORE (PR): P&G, the maker of world renowned products such as Pampers, Always, Safeguard, Ariel, Head & Shoulders and Pantene, has collaborated with METRO Cash & Carry and HOPE to provide clean drinking water to Pakistani communities in need through its Children’s Safe Drinking Water (CSDW) programme.

On the occasion of World Water Day, P&G, METRO and HOPE came together to raise awareness about the global clean drinking water crisis and reinforce their commitment to help save lives through the P&G Children’s Safe Drinking Water programme. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 1000 children die every day from diseases caused by drinking contaminated water. These losses are more than those caused by HIV/AIDS and malaria combined.